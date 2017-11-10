Gossip column: Coutinho, Lanzini, Mascherano, Morata, Bellerin

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, will ask the club to reject any bids they receive from Paris St-Germain as the Brazil midfielder continues to hold out for a move to Barcelona. (Sport via Daily Mail)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is monitoring West Ham's 24-year-old Argentine playmaker Manuel Lanzini. (Mirror)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, 22, is wanted by Juventus and the Italian giants have made contact with the Spain defender's representatives. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain are tracking Barcelona's 33-year-old Argentina defender Javier Mascherano. (Diario Gol via Talksport)

Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, says he would be open to a return to Real Madrid despite being sold by the European champions less than four months ago. (Mirror)

Manchester United will invoke options to extend the contracts of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Daley Blind until the end of next season. (Telegraph)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 20, believes he still has work to do to earn a place in Brazil's World Cup squad despite scoring another goal for his country in a friendly win over Japan. (Goal)

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 26, has left the door open for a return to Barcelona - the club the Spain midfielder left in 2013 - but has insisted he is happy in Germany. (Sun)

Stoke City are actively seeking loan moves for first-team hopefuls Harry Souttar, Ollie Shenton and Danny Jarvis. (Stoke Sentinel)

If Barcelona striker Lionel Messi misses his next 506 shots in La Liga, he will still have a better conversion rate than Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo. (Daily Mail)

Brazil forward Neymar, 25, was on the verge of tears as he addressed rumours he is unhappy at new club Paris St-Germain. (Mirror)

Gary Lineker was annoyed he had no reason to take advantage of the new 280-character limit on Twitter after England's goalless draw against Germany...

Best of Friday's gossip

Atletico Madrid want to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera. The 28-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season. (AS via Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is interested in swapping Alexis Sanchez, 28, for Paris Saint-Germain's 24-year old winger Julian Draxler in January. (Daily Star)

Neymar could join Real Madrid after the 25-year-old forward has won trophies with Paris St Germain, according to Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. (Goal via El Larguero)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson wants to sign Jack Wilshere in January. (The Telegraph)