Gossip column: Arnautovic, Conte, Aguero, Arter, Carvalho, Kone, Mirallas

Transfer news

West Ham's new boss David Moyes could sell record signing Marko Arnautovic, 28, in January, less than four months after the striker arrived for £25m. Moyes wants Bournemouth's Harry Arter, 27, fellow midfielder William Carvalho, 25, of Sporting Lisbon, and Sunderland's Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone, 28. (Daily Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are seeking to make Chelsea boss Antonio Conte their next manager. (Le Parisien via Sun)

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 29, has revealed next season will be his last at Manchester City - but the club claim he's staying an extra season until 2020. (Talksport)

Stoke chairman Peter Coates expects Peter Crouch to be offered a new contract and is optimistic about the England striker, 36, signing it. (Stoke Sentinel)

Belgium forward Kevin Mirallas, 30, will decide on his Everton future after the club appoint a new manager. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal have been urged by their former captain Tony Adams to sell forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, as soon as possible. (Omnisport via Sun)

Germany general manager Oliver Bierhoff has suggested Schalke and Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka, 22, has agreed a move to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Benfica's Guinean attacker Umaro Embalo, 16. (Record via Metro)

Former England midfielder Frank Lampard, 39, is open to returning to Chelsea and working with his former side "in some way" after being linked with the vacant technical director role. (Evening Standard)

Former England boss Sam Allardyce is interested in becoming the next manager of the United States national team. (Sky Sports)

Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, says he does not regret joining Chelsea. (Marca - in Spanish)

Chelsea's Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 26, has admitted it would be a "dream" to play under Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. (RTL via Sky Sports)

Meanwhile...

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, is set to be exiled from England's World Cup squad after rejecting a call-up for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil. (Sun)

Manchester United sent a scout to Iceland to watch a match - only to discover it was being played in Qatar. (Fotbolti.net via the Sun)

Locals have been left baffled after the letters 'LFC' - the initials of Liverpool Football Club - were found carved into a Shropshire hillside by Ordnance Survey employees. (Shropshire Star)

Demarai Gray says he has missed out on an England call-up because he was "held back" by Leicester.(Daily Express)

Fifa revived the Telstar, the first made-for-television football used at the 1970 World Cup, as it unveiled the official match ball for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. (Eurosport)

Manchester City have denied that Amazon Prime will have access to manager Pep Guardiola's team talks after agreeing a £10m-plus deal for a behind-the-scenes TV series. (Daily Mail)

Guardiola has been accused of ruining Italian defending, by Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini. (Tuttosport via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are set to welcome back Paul Pogba from injury after the international break, along with fellow midfielder Michael Carrick and defender Marcos Rojo. (Daily Mail)

United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, says he will not return to international football even if Sweden qualify for the World Cup. (Guardian)

Non-league Dulwich Hamlet have started a fundraising appeal as a dispute between a property developer and the local council threatens their future. (Guardian)

Frank Lampard photo bombed some Chelsea fans in Tokyo. (Chelsea Twitter)

Llanelli Scarlets' rugby union flanker James Davies and his fellow injured team-mates came dressed as their footballing childhood heroes for a gym session on Thursday...

Davies wrote on Instragam: "Claaaass daaay in injured club. Footballer gym session, my childhood hero - Cantona, Dai Becks and modern-day hero Wayne Shaw the #PieMan"

They included former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw as their 'modern-day hero'...

Best of Thursday's gossip

Real Madrid have made 24-year-old Tottenham striker Harry Kane their first choice to replace France forward Karim Benzema, 29. (Diario Gol via Daily Mirror)

Manchester United directors fear manager Jose Mourinho is ready to quit the Old Trafford club in the summer and will move to Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

Manchester United manager Mourinho is keen to add to his squad in January and is targeting Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 23. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have set an asking price of £30m for midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, whose contract at Emirates Stadium ends in the summer. The German has been linked with a move to Manchester United.(Daily Star)