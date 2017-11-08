Gossip column: Kane, Benzema, Mourinho, Neymar, Coutinho, Aguero

Real Madrid have made 24-year-old Tottenham striker Harry Kane their first choice to replace France forward Karim Benzema, 29. (Diario Gol via Daily Mirror)

Manchester United directors fear manager Jose Mourinho is ready to quit the Old Trafford club in the summer and will move to Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

United manager Mourinho is keen to add to his squad in January and is targeting Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 23. (Daily Mirror)

Neymar is doing his best to convince Liverpool playmaker and Brazil team-mate Philippe Coutinho, 25, to move to Paris St-Germain. (Le 10 Sport via Daily Mirror)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi thinks team-mate and defender Javier Mascherano, 33, could return to Liverpool, the club he left in August 2010. (Diario Gol via Daily Express)

Manchester City's all-time leading goal-scorer Sergio Aguero, 29, has revealed he intends to quit the club in 2019 and return to his boyhood club, Independiente in Buenos Aires. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has held talks with Chinese investors over a £500m investment to help fund a new stadium. (Sun)

Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, 24, has admitted he would be interested in a move to the Premier League following reports linking him with Arsenal. (Metro)

Alexandre Lacazette's agent says the 26-year-old forward is not worried about a lack of playing time at Arsenal this season. (FourFourTwo)

Chelsea have made an approach to sign 17-year-old Hamburg forward Jann-Fiete Arp. (SportBild via Metro)

Bayern Munich have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the race for Inter Milan striker and captain Mauro Icardi, 24. (Don Balon via Talksport)

Leeds United have had a £180,000 bid for 19-year-old Polish winger Kamil Jozwiak rejected by Lech Poznan. (Daily Mail)

Bristol City defender Aden Flint, 28, admits he "dodged a bullet" after missing out on a move to Birmingham City in the summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Neymar is reportedly lacking motivation to play for Paris St-Germain and sat out their 5-0 win over Angers to stay fresh for international duty with Brazil. (Daily Mail)

Hyde United were left with a huge bill after a flare was thrown onto their plastic pitch before they met MK Dons in their FA Cup first-round tie - but now Dons fans are raising money to help repair the damaged surface. (Manchester Evening News)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is Everton owner Farhad Moshiri's top target to become the club's new manager. (Sky Sports)

Sam Allardyce says that he has received no contact from Everton about the vacant managerial position at Goodison Park, but has suggested he would be willing to speak with the Merseyside club. (Talksport)

Real Madrid are planning to bid for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in January. The 29-year old Spaniard, omitted from United's team against Chelsea at the weekend, is out of contract next summer. (Daily Express)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29, is wanted by Turkish side Besiktas, who could make a move to sign him in January. (Daily Star)