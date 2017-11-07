BBC Sport - A former football manager meets the man who saved his life
Former manager meets man who saved his life
- From the section Football
The former Airdrie manager Eddie Wolecki-Black returns to Cowdenbeath to meet the man who saved his life after he suffered a stroke last year during a match.
Wolecki-Black tells Sportsound’s Kenny Macintyre about his fight to recover and his aim of returning to football.
The full interview will be broadcast on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW, on digital and online from 18:30pm on Tuesday.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired