The former Airdrie manager Eddie Wolecki-Black returns to Cowdenbeath to meet the man who saved his life after he suffered a stroke last year during a match.

Wolecki-Black tells Sportsound’s Kenny Macintyre about his fight to recover and his aim of returning to football.

The full interview will be broadcast on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW, on digital and online from 18:30pm on Tuesday.