Gossip column: Allardyce, Fellaini, De Gea, Navas, Holtby

Everton want former England boss Sam Allardyce to be their new manager for the rest of the season. The 63-year-old is set to sign a £100,000-a-week deal, with former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare as his assistant. (Sun)

Arsenal face competition from Tottenham for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, 22. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is wanted by Turkish side Besiktas. The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is free to talk to other clubs in January. (Turkish Football)

Arsenal are preparing a £10m bid for Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, 25, a player they sold for only £400,000 in 2012. (Talksport)

Everton are tracking highly-rated Norwich midfielder James Maddison, 20. Director of football Steve Walsh watched the playmaker in Saturday's defeat by Bolton Wanderers. (ESPN)

Is Moyes the right man for West Ham? Read Phil McNulty's analysis here.

Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The 30-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool. (Diario Gol via Team Talk)

Newcastle could rekindle their interest in Hamburg's Lewis Holtby. The 27-year-old former Tottenham player is free to talk to clubs under the Bosman ruling from 1 January. (HITC)

Arsenal have revived their interest in Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, 24, who is keen on the idea of playing in the Premier League. (Mundo Deportivo via 101 Great Goals)

Jose Mourinho is willing to sell Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, 26, to Real Madrid on the condition that French defender Raphael Varane, 24, moves in the opposite direction. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Chelsea are considering a move for Mouctar Diakhaby, 20. The defender, who has also been linked with Manchester City, currently plays for Ligue 1 outfit Lyon. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

Antonio Conte's position as Chelsea manager is said to have been rocked by the resignation of technical director Michael Emenalo. (Sun)

John Stones puts Manchester City's impressive form down to the thrill of playing for manager Pep Guardiola. (Daily Mirror)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton is happy with his team's eighth place in their maiden Premier League season, but warns "you can be beaten quite comfortably" if there is any drop in performance levels. (The Argus)

The best of Monday's gossip

Liverpool are planning a move for Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva, 31. (Sun)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, formerly in charge at Juventus, has dismissed reports linking him with AC Milan. (Daily Express)

Chelsea and Brazil defender David Luiz was left out of the squad for the 1-0 victory over Manchester United after the 30-year-old questioned Conte's tactics in the build-up to the game. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to target Ajax central midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 20, in the January transfer window. (Sun)