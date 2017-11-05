Gossip column: Bilic, Silva, De Jong, McClaren, Sanchez, Conte

Slaven Bilic is expected to be dismissed as West Ham manager on Monday, with former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes set to replace him on an initial six-month contract. (The Guardian)

Arsenal and Manchester City are expected to target Ajax central midfielder Frenkie De Jong, 20, in the January transfer window. (The Sun)

Liverpool are planning a move for Manchester City midfielder David Silva, 31. (The Sun, via Metro)

Rangers want talks with former England coach Steve McClaren about becoming their new boss. (The Sun)

Roma say they and Barcelona were interested in signing Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, last summer - but neither side were prepared to meet the £50m asking price. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, formerly in charge at Juventus, has dismissed reports linking him with AC Milan. (Daily Express)

Conte admits he is unsure about David Luiz's future after leaving the 30-year-old Brazilian out of the home victory against Manchester United. (Daily Star)

David Unsworth, who claimed his first win as temporary boss on Sunday, insists he still has had no indication whether he will be given the Everton manager's job on a permanent basis. (Daily Mirror)

Watford boss Marco Silva refused to answer questions about the Everton job after his team's dramatic defeat against the Toffees at Goodison. (Liverpool Echo)

Tony Pulis is "not worried" that a 10-game winless run and a third straight defeat will force the West Brom board to sack him. (Birmingham Mail)

Aston Villa have no plans to sell Scott Hogan, 25, Henri Lansbury, 27, Jack Grealish, 22, or James Bree, 19 - who have all been linked with exits from Villa Park - in the January transfer window. (Birmingham Mail)

Meanwhile

Huddersfield's Elias Kachunga was back at the club on Sunday morning despite playing in the 1-0 victory over West Brom the afternoon before.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was not on the scoresheet as the Lilywhites saw off Crystal Palace 1-0 with a Son Heung-Min goal to move level with Manchester United on 23 points, but the England international was keen to highlight the importance of the three points.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino took Kane off against Crystal Palace following a heavy tackle and has urged England boss Gareth Southgate not to take any chances with his talisman in the forthcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil. (Daily Telegraph)

Long-term Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann was captured in a curious photograph in which he turned his back on a group shot with his Atletico Madrid team-mates ahead of their game with Deportivo La Coruna. (Marca)

Brighton forward Glenn Murray believes the club have surpassed their own expectations with their Premier League haul of 15 points from 11 games, which left them in eighth place after this weekend's matches. (Argus)

Swansea fans were seen fighting among themselves in the East Stand at the Liberty Stadium following their defeat against Brighton. (This is South Wales)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wore a yellow ribbon on his jacket at the game against Arsenal to support Catalan politicians who have been imprisoned for seeking independence. (Marca)

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has criticised fans who leave matches early, insisting "you never know what's going to happen". (Daily Star)

American actress Julia Roberts, thought to be a Manchester United fan, was spotted on the pitch at Stamford Bridge clutching a ball after Chelsea's 1-0 victory over the Red Devils. (Daily Mail)

Coach loads of Newcastle fans caused "mayhem" in a quiet Lancashire village on their way to watch the Magpies play at Burnley last month. (Newcastle Chronicle)

The best of Sunday's gossip

David Moyes is in pole position to take over at West Ham until the end of the season, should Slaven Bilic be sacked. (Sunday Telegraph)

Bayern Munich have ruled out re-entering the race to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, 28, because they believe he has already decided his next destination. (Metro)

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 30, has confirmed he wants to sign a new contract at Chelsea despite interest from Manchester United. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Tottenham duo Harry Kane, 24, and Dele Alli, 21, after their impressive displays against the Spanish giants in the Champions League. (Marca)