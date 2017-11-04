Gossip column: Moyes, Mourinho, Sanchez, Kane, Alli, Wilshere

David Moyes is in pole position to take over at West Ham until the end of the season, should Slaven Bilic be sacked. (Sunday Telegraph)

Bayern Munich have ruled out re-entering the race to sign Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, 28, because they believe he has already decided his next destination. (Metro)

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 30, has confirmed he wants to sign a new contract at Chelsea and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, despite interest from Manchester United. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Tottenham duo Harry Kane, 24, and Dele Alli, 21, after their impressive displays against the Spanish giants in the Champions League. (Marca)

Alvaro Morata says he had the chance to join Manchester United over the summer but the forward, 25, chose Chelsea as they "demonstrated to me that they really wanted me". (The Independent)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants a £3m-a-year pay rise on his current deal at the club. (Sunday Mirror)

Real Betis are preparing to make another move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, after the La Liga side failed with a summer bid for the player. (The Sun)

Midfielder Fernandinho, 32, is set to sign a new 12-month contract at Manchester City. (Daily Star)

Arsenal face competition from Premier League rivals Tottenham for Schalke's 22-year-old midfielder Leon Goretzka. (Sunday Mirror)

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has told the Red Devils not to let their academy flame burn out. (Manchester Evening News)

Red Devils boss Mourinho says he should be shown more respect for being a serial winner. (Daily Star)

West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30, was the talk of Twitter on Saturday after a calamitous mistake during the warm-up before the Liverpool defeat. (The Sun)

Referee Bobby Madley had to substitute himself during the game between Stoke and Leicester on Saturday afternoon with what appeared to be a thigh injury. (Mail on Sunday)

Sam Allardyce was a guest on Match of the Day on Saturday night with his choice of shirt proving the talk of Twitter

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's future could be in doubt if his side lose to Manchester United on Sunday. (Times - subscription required)

Conte has confirmed that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich attended a recent training session amid growing reports the billionaire owner is running out of patience with the Italian. (Metro)

Real Madrid are ready to compete with Barcelona to sign Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

