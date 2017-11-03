Transfer gossip: Coutinho, Alli, Sanchez, Fabregas, Conte, Karanka

Real Madrid are ready to compete with Barcelona to sign Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Spanish giants Real are also interested in Tottenham's 21-year-old England midfielder Dele Alli. (Marca)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has not ruled out making another move for Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28. (Daily Mail)

£120,000 for a 15-year-old Is this what really happens at academies?

Chelsea and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 30, is set to agree a new contract at Stamford Bridge, ending rumours of a move to Manchester United.(Evening Standard)

Sunderland have contacted ex-Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka over their vacant manager's position. (Sun)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, 25, is proving to be the best Premier League signing of the season, according to the club's former defender Jamie Carragher. (Telegraph)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed that Roman Abramovich attended a recent training session amid growing reports the billionaire owner is running out of patience with the Italian. (Metro)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists no one at the club is distracted by continued speculation linking him with Everton. (Burnley Express)

Leicester boss Claude Puel says he could sign Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Hatem ben Arfa in January. The 30-year-old played under Puel at Nice in 2015-16. (ESPN, via RMC Radio)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there is no pressure on Emre Can to sign a new contract, despite the Germany midfielder being linked with a move to Juventus. (Sky Sports)

Juventus will face competition from Manchester City to sign Can, with City willing to promise the 23-year-old a central role in the squad. (Calciomercato)

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback appears to have no future at the club as manager Rafael Benitez says he is still only allowed to train with the club's under-23 side. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Edinson Cavani's agent has revealed the Paris St-Germain and Uruguay striker, 30, has his heart set on a return to Italian side Napoli. (Sun)

Former Newcastle and Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has suggested Paul Ince's weight is a reason why he does not have a managerial job. (Daily Express)

Tottenham's players will receive a £2m bonus to share between them as a reward for qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. (Times - subscription required)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has responded to criticism from pundits by pointing to their failure as managers. (Express and Star)

Maidenhead full-back Remy Clerima, who will feature for the club against Coventry in the FA Cup first round on Sunday, is also a part-time model. (Sun)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil's body language could be to blame for the criticism the 29-year-old Germany international receives. (Manchester Evening News)

Neymar, Paris St-Germain's world record signing, is "fed up" with manager Unai Emery's methods. (Le Parisien - in French)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes fans of his former club Chelsea still "love" him. (Independent)

Former Everton midfielder Kevin Ratcliffe has called the club's form "frightening" and says he cannot see three worse teams in the Premier League. (Liverpool Echo)

Ousmane Dembele's surgeon says the France winger's hamstring injury may have been caused by pressure on him to succeed following his £135.5m move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes the club's fans have rallied around out-of-form Croatia defender Dejan Lovren. (Independent)

Barnsley held a treasure hunt around the town centre as they relaunched their website.

The best of Friday's gossip

Real Madrid will make Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino their number one target to replace Zinedine Zidane. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already decided to sack manager Antonio Conte. (Marca)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is open to letting left-back Luke Shaw, 22, leave in January, with the pair not on speaking terms. (Sun)

Shaw is keen on a return to former club Southampton, with the south-coast club considering selling defender Ryan Bertrand, 28, to Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)