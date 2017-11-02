Transfer gossip: Pochettino, Conte, Shaw, Can, Okaka, Aguero

Real Madrid will make Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino their number one target to replace Zinedine Zidane. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already decided to sack manager Antonio Conte. (Marca)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is open to letting left-back Luke Shaw, 22, leave in January with the pair not on speaking terms. (Sun)

Shaw is keen on a return to former club Southampton with the south-coast club considering selling defender Ryan Bertrand, 28, to Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Watford striker Stefano Okaka, 28, has been given no explanation as to why he has been left out of the team for the past two months. (Watford Observer)

Wolfsburg are considering making a bid to permanently sign 22-year-old striker Divock Origi, who is on loan from Liverpool.(ESPN)

Liverpool look set to lose midfielder Emre Can, 23, as contract talks have stalled and his current deal is set to run out at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Valencia's 20-year-old on-loan winger Goncalo Guedes is unsure whether he has a future at parent club Paris St-Germain. (ESPN)

Arsenal are set to bid for Napoli star Jorginho. The 25-year-old midfielder is, however, unlikely to leave the Serie A club in January. (Transfer Market Web, via Daily Star)

The Gunners are also ready to bid for unhappy Chelsea winger Charly Musonda, 21. (Foot Mercato, via Daily Mail)

Harry Redknapp has hinted he could be interested in the vacant Sunderland job. (Talksport)

Schalke's 22-year-old midfielder Leon Goretzka has decided to let his contract expire and join Barcelona at the end of this season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Fulham data specialist Craig Kline called police to the club's training ground on Monday afternoon after being sacked. (London Evening Standard)

RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says incoming Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, 22, is one of the best players he has worked with. (Independent)

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye is interested in joining Chelsea in January. The Premier League club have scouted the 24-year-old. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says midfielder Nemanja Matic, 29, was so determined to join Manchester United in the summer that it would have been too difficult for the London clubto keep him. (Independent)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 29, believes the club's current squad is the best he has played with since moving to the Etihad. (Times - subscription required)

Meanwhile

Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, has vented his frustrations over Real Madrid's form to former team-mate Pepe via text message. (Diario Gol, via Daily Star)

Stoke City feel aggrieved that they face an FA charge of failing to control their players at Watford last weekend. (Stoke Sentinel)

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 30, is a doubt for Tottenham's derby against Arsenal at Wembley on 18 November because of an adductor muscle injury he sustained in the 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid on Wednesday. (Guardian)

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen was twice thrown off his horse as he stepped up preparations for his racing debut by riding out at Newmarket's British Racing School. (Daily Telegraph)

Sergio Aguero has revealed his son sent him a text asking for his match-worn shirt if he broke Manchester City's goalscoring record against Napoli on Wednesday. (Manchester Evening News)

The best of Thursday's gossip

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte retains the support of the board despite Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Roma. (Mirror)

Everton are ready to pay the £2.5m release clause in Burnley manager Sean Dyche's contract. (Sun)

Nuno Espirito Santo is considering an offer to take over at Everton following the sacking of Ronald Koeman, but is inclined to stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Guardian)

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist is a contender to take charge of Sunderland following the sacking of Simon Grayson. (Daily Star)