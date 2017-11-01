BBC Sport - Conor McGregor: I'd beat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch

I'd beat Mayweather in a rematch - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor says there is "no doubt" that he would beat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch and says he wants to fight again in a boxing ring.

Mayweather extended his perfect career record to 50 fights unbeaten by stopping McGregor in the 10th round of one of the richest bouts in boxing history.

