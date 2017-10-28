Transfer gossip: Sanchez, De Bruyne, Coutinho, De Gea, Meunier, Mascherano

Manchester City have decided against making a bid for Arsenal's 28-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez in January, preferring to sign him on a free in the summer. (Mirror)

City are set to make 26-year-old midfielder Kevin De Bruyne the highest-paid player in their history with a new contract worth £250,000 a week. (Daily Star)

Liverpool's board have told manager Jurgen Klopp that he will be allowed to re-invest the entire fee from any sale of 25-year-old midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Besiktas' 26-year-old Turkey striker Cenk Tosun, who is valued at £20m. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, is still waiting to hear from the club about contract talks. (Daily Star)

United boss Jose Mourinho is "worried" about Marouane Fellaini's contract situation. The 29-year-old midfielder's current deal expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Mourinho is keen to sign Paris St-Germain's 26-year-old Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier. (Daily Express)

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright would like David Unsworth to be given an extended run in charge of the side, while major shareholder Farhad Moshiri would prefer a bigger name to replace Ronald Koeman. (Mirror)

The Toffees are interested in signing Sheffield United's teenage centre-back Sam Graham. (Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano, 33, is set to leave the club at the end of the season and has plans to play in the MLS. (Sport)

Liverpool are tracking Club America's 17-year-old Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez. (ESPN - in Spanish)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling were upset to discover Sturridge is only rated 76 for pace in this Fifa 18. (FATV)

The government has "no current plans" to allow safe standing at Premier League and Championship grounds, with the issue considered of low priority. (Telegraph)

The best of Saturday's gossip

Barcelona are ready to make an £89m summer move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 26. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

However, Barcelona must reduce their "crippling" wage bill if they want to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Daily Mail)

Coutinho has turned down a move to Paris St-Germain in January 2018 and told his agent to secure him a move to Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

Liverpool are also weighing up a £22m move for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, after his recovery from knee surgery. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has called former employers Real Madrid to tell them he will not be making an approach for 28-year-old forward Gareth Bale. (Diario Gol via Daily Mirror)