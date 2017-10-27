Transfer gossip: Griezmann, Coutinho, Palmieri, Bale, Casemiro

From the section

Barcelona are ready to make an £89m summer move for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 26. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

But Barcelona must reduce their "crippling" wage bill if they want to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are also weighing up a £22m move for Roma left-back Emerson Palmieri, 23, after his recovery from knee surgery. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has called former employers Real Madrid to tell them he won't be making an approach for Gareth Bale, 28. (Diario Gol via the Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Real have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace 32-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo: Paris St-Germain's Goncalo Guedes, 20, Gremio midfielder Lincoln, 18, and Palmeiras star Alan Souza, 20. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are going head-to-head with Arsenal for young Barcelona forward Jose Arnaiz, 22. (Mundo Deportivo via the Daily Mirror)

United are also interested in signing 25-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. (Diario Gol in Spanish)

Chelsea are preparing an 80m euro bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, 22. (Don Balon in Spanish)

Ally McCoist says he would be interested in returning as Rangers manager having led them to back-to-back promotions during his previous stint from 2011-2015 (Talksport)

Leicester City's 25-year-old midfielder Papy Mendy - on loan at Nice - has a future at the club, says new manager Claude Puel. (Leicester Mercury)

PCP Partners have made an initial bid for Newcastle United of £300m. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Everton striker Henry Onyekuru, 20, could be set to return to Goodison Park in January from a loan spell at Anderlecht. (Het Nieuwsblad via the Daily Star)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has taken a swipe at the critics of Dejan Lovren. (Belfast Telegraph)

Klopp also revealed Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane should return from injury after the next international break. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany, who has been out with a calf injury since the end of August, is due back in training in 10 days. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has kept his promise to dye his hair blue after scoring in the 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace. (Goal.com)

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the name of his fourth child in a family Instagram video. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea want to sign £53m-rated Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, 27, in order to keep manager Antonio Conte happy. (Sun)

New Leicester City manager Claude Puel wants to sign forward Hatem Ben Arfa, 30, from PSG. (RMCSport - in French)