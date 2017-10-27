Sportswoman of the Year 2017: Speed skater Elise Christie wins award

Elise Christie became the first British woman to win a world short track speed skating title in March

Speed skater Elise Christie has been named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year.

The 27-year-old Scot, who became a triple world champion in March, said: "It feels amazing. I feel like I've won the World Championships again."

Tennis player Johanna Konta finished second and taekwondo fighter Bianca Walkden third.

The England women's cricket team were named team of the year after winning the World Cup in July.

Cyclist Elinor Barker, cricketer Tammy Beaumont footballer Jodie Taylor were the other nominees for the individual award.

"I just didn't even expect to be nominated so to win it is just incredible," said Christie.

"I thought about quitting a few times and I wanted to change sports. I just cannot believe I turned it all around."

Christie bounces back

Christie said she considered her future in the sport after being disqualified from all three of her events - 500m, 1,000m and 1500m - at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

She received death threats on social media from South Korean fans who believed she caused their favourite Park Seung-hi to crash in the 500m final.

In March this year, Christie won the 1,000m, 1500m and overall titles for Great Britain at the World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Rotterdam.

"Olympic champion? That's the goal and I definitely believe I can," said Christie, who is aiming to qualify for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

"It would mean so much to me, especially after fighting back, and I'd love to do it for everyone else who has really supported me and helped me get to where I am."

Who won the other awards?

Gymnast Ellie Downie, 18, was named Young Sportswoman of the Year, despite missing the World Championships with an ankle injury.

Aged 17, Downie won four medals at the European Championships in April, becoming the first British gymnast to win the all-around title at a major international championship.

Wheelchair racer Hannah Cockcroft won Disability Sportswoman of the Year after claiming three golds at the 2017 World Championships in London.

The 25-year-old, who won the T34 100m, 200m and 800m, has claimed a treble at the consecutive World Championships as well as the 2016 Paralympics.

She has won 10 world golds and five Paralympic golds and is unbeaten in major competitions.

Anoushe Husain won the Helen Rollason Award for Inspiration, Margaret Palmer claimed the Community Award and Paralympic athlete Caz Walton was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.