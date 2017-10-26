Transfer gossip: Sanchez, Coutinho, Casillas, Jovetic, Capoue

Arsenal will ask for at least £30m from Manchester City for 28-year-old Chile forward Alexis Sanchez in January. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are in talks to sign Stuttgart's 19-year-old Turkish midfielder Berkay Ozcan. (BeinSports - in Turkish)

Watford manager Marco Silva says he is not going anywhere yet - even though bookmakers have him among the frontrunners for the Everton job. (Mirror)

Liverpool and Newcastle are keen to sign Porto's 36-year-old Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas. (Sun)

The Reds now want 150m euros for Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho - which is 50m euros less than they asked for the 25-year-old Brazil midfielder in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue, 29, wants to commit his long-term future to the club. (Evening Standard)

Spanish side Sevilla are preparing to make an offer for Monaco's 27-year-old Montenegro forward Stevan Jovetic, who is also a target for Brighton. (Talksport)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have all made enquiries about Barcelona's 22-year-old forward Jose Arnaiz. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Liverpool's owners turned down a deal worth up to £1.5bn to sell the club to an investment consortium led by Dubai financier Amanda Staveley. (The National)

Barcelona could rename their stadium 'Nou Camp Grifols' from the start of next season. The club is close to agreeing a 30-year rights deal with a pharmaceutical company that would be worth £304m. (Catalunya Radio, via Daily Mail)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Pedro Caixinha was Rangers' most embarrassing manager in history. (Daily Record)

The Spanish top flight is to introduce video referees from next season. (Cadena Ser, via Sky Sports)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has to deliver titles after "investing heavily" in the team, says former club defender Rio Ferdinand. (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe describes the Carabao Cup fifth-round draw, which pitted his side against league champions Chelsea, as "one of the toughest possible". (Bournemouth Echo)

Arsenal great Ian Wright has urged forward Theo Walcott, 28, to leave the Gunners to save his career. (London Evening Standard)

Napoli want £45m to sell 26-year-old centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, a target for Chelsea, Everton and Southampton. (Talksport)

Manchester United are monitoring Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, 27, and will make a move for the England international if Luke Shaw, 22, fails to prove himself to manager Jose Mourinho. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both monitoring Borussia Dortmund's 28-year-old forward Marco Reus, whose contact expires at the end of next season. (Sky Germany, via Daily Mail)

Newcastle and West Brom are interested in signing Wolves' 24-year-old defensive midfielder Conor Coady. (Sun)