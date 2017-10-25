Transfer gossip: Coutinho, Reus, Shaw, Arteta, Overmars, Gyan, Souare

Barcelona are continuing to work on a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho in January, with Liverpool valuing the 25-year-old attacking midfielder at £133m. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham are scouting Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, 20, and 18-year-old winger Justin Kluivert, son of former Netherlands striker Patrick. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both monitoring Borussia Dortmund's 28-year-old forward Marco Reus, whose contact expires at the end of next season. (Sky Germany, via Daily Mail)

Newcastle and West Brom are interested in signing Wolves' 24-year-old defensive midfielder Conor Coady. (Sun)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, 22, is concerned he may never have a proper first-team chance again as his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho has broken down. (Guardian)

Arsenal want former Barcelona director Raul Sanllehi, who was involved in the signing of Neymar, as their new director of operations. (Sport - in Spanish)

Former Gunners winger Marc Overmars, now a director at Ajax, is another candidate for the role. (Independent)

West Ham's landlords at London Stadium are on the verge of bankruptcy, with the Hammers at risk of being locked out of their ground. (Sun)

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke says the club have not given up hope of keeping midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, and forward Alexis Sanchez, 28. (Telegraph)

Kroenke says he will never sell the club, and plans to pass on his stake to the next generation of his family. (Mirror)

Arsenal's supporters' trust has demanded that Kroenke's son Josh and chairman Sir Chips Keswick are not reappointed to the board of directors. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan, 31 now with Turkish club Kayserispor, is planning to launch his own airline, having secured a licence to set one up in his native Ghana. (Sun)

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare had his shirt thrown back at him by a fan following Tuesday's 4-1 EFL Cup defeat by Bristol City. (Telegraph)

Arsenal and Manchester City could be forced to replay their EFL Cup fourth-round ties after making too many substitutions in extra-time. (Sun)

Everton told their summer signing Nikola Vlasic that he could not take the number 19 shirt because they were reserving it for transfer target Diego Costa, who has since joined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea. (24sata, via Daily Mail)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called his players in for a lengthy team meeting following Sunday's 4-1 defeat by Tottenham. (Liverpool Echo)

The back pages

The best of Wednesday's gossip

Barcelona midfielders Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic have opposed the club's plans to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. (Diario Gol via Express)

Diafra Sakho has insisted that he remains determined to leave West Ham after his failed transfer deadline day move to Rennes. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is looking to keep Charly Musonda for the rest of the season and does not want him to leave on loan in January. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, having already bought defender Davinson Sanchez from the Dutch club in the summer. (Soccer News via HITC)

Chelsea are ready to pay £71m for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez at the end of the season. (Don Balon via Daily Star)