Transfer gossip: Puel, Ozil, Kane, Real Madrid, Ancelotti, Boufal, Tuchel

Michael Appleton is set to step down as caretaker-manager as Leicester close in on the appointment of former Southampton boss Claude Puel. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United have not made a move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil - but are one of three clubs the 29-year-old Germany international would be willing to leave the Gunners for. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists "signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head" after his European champions were linked with a move for the 24-year-old Tottenham and England striker. (Daily Mirror)

Pedro Caixinha is odds-on to be sacked as Rangers manager before the next Old Firm clash in December. (Daily Record)

Reported Everton target Carlo Ancelotti, 58, is in talks to join Chinese Super League team Guangzhou Evergrande, according to the Chinese press. (Daily Mirror)

Senegal forward Diafra Sakho, 27, says he wants to leave West Ham. (Claude Atcheba)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte rules out 21-year-old midfielder Charly Musonda being allowed to leave the club in January on loan. (Daily Express)

The agent of Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal, 24, claims that Italian sides Fiorentina and Inter Milan wanted to sign him during the summer. (SFR Sport via Talksport)

Ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, 44, has not ruled out the option of becoming the new Everton manager if he is approached. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile...

More than 1m football fans tried to purchase tickets for Wednesday's Under-17 World Cup semi-final between England and Brazil in Kolkata, leading to the meltdown of Fifa's online ticketing system. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City staff spent several minutes chasing a squirrel on the loose at the Etihad Stadium prior to Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against Wolves. (Daily Mail)

The crafty squirrel was eventually caught by Manchester City staff

Netherlands great Patrick Kluivert gives his backing to compatriots Frank de Boer and Ronald Koeman after the pair were both sacked following horrendous starts to the season. (Talksport)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic refuses to blame his summer signings after their defeat at home to Brighton last Friday. (Evening Standard)

On the eve of his side's match against Fiorentina, Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic told the media at a pre-match news conference that he had not heard of Anne Frank. This week the Italian football federation (FICG) announced a passage from her diary would be read before forthcoming matches in response to acts of anti-Semitism by Lazio fans. (Calciomercato.com - in Italian)

The United States is considering potential host cities for its 2026 World Cup bid. (Washington Post)

The back pages

The best of Tuesday's gossip

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Liverpool outcast Danny Ings, 25, on loan in January but face competition from three Premier League clubs. (News Shopper)

Or, the Liverpool forward may be set for a January loan move to the Championship with Leeds United or Hull City. (The 72)

Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Marco Reus' situation at Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sports Germany, via Daily Mirror)

Liverpool will make a move for Paris St-Germain forward Julian Draxlerif Philippe Coutinho leaves Anfield. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says it would take 250m euros (£223m) to buy Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 24. (Calciomercato)

Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs thinks Ross Barkley will leave Goodison Park but would struggle to get into either Arsenal or Tottenham's team. (Daily Star)