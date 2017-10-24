BBC Sport - Sports minister Tracey Crouch says athletes need protecting
Athletes need protecting, says minister
- From the section Sport
Sports minister Tracey Crouch says she wants to see a better whistle-blowing process for current sportsmen and women.
It comes after UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl says rebuilding trust and changing behaviour are the "top priority" to protect athlete welfare after several "deeply disturbing" scandals.
Bullying claims in a number of sports have led to questions over whether winning is put before welfare.
READ MORE: Athlete welfare is 'top priority'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired