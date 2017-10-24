BBC Sport - Sports minister: Drugs cheats in British sport will not face criminal prosecution
'Drug cheats will not face criminal prosecution'
Drugs cheats in British sport will not face criminal prosecution, the sports minister Tracey Crouch has said after a report into the UK's anti-doping rules.
