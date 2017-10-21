Transfer gossip: Moyes, Ozil, Ings, Kane, Grimaldo, Messi

David Moyes is being lined up for a sensational return to Everton as the pressure increases on under-fire manager Ronald Koeman. (Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given the green light to make a move for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, 22. (Metro)

And the Old Trafford club are prepared to offer Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, 25, a huge salary to convince him to leave the Bernabeu. (Express)

Real Madrid are convinced they will land 24-year-old Tottenham striker Harry Kane next summer. (Sun)

Liverpool are ready to hear loan offers for fit-again forward Danny Ings, 25. (Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, has denied rumours linking him to Manchester United. (Sun)

West Ham want current Zenit Saint Petersburg and former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini to replace Slaven Bilic if the Croat cannot halt the Hammers' slump. (Mirror)

Barcelona are preparing to offer striker Lionel Messi, 30, a lifetime deal at the club. (ESPN FC)

Newcastle are set to try and bring 30-year-old French midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa back to St James' Park from Paris St-Germain. (Sun)

AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone says the Serie A giants will have to sell star players if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (FourFourTwo)

Basel forward Dimitri Oberlin, 20, has confirmed he turned down the chance to move to Manchester United back in 2014 for first-team football. (Metro)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 23, has admitted it is "an honour" to be linked with a move to Juventus as he continues to stall on a new deal. (Independent)

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 21, says he dreams of playing for Manchester United. (Mirror)

Barcelona are looking to hijack Arsenal's move for AC Milan's 21-year-old striker Andre Silva. (Calcio Mercato via Sun)

Meanwhile...

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed the club will remain in La Liga - even if Catalonia is granted independence. (Mirror)

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has slammed Chelsea's loan system. (London Evening Standard)

Ozil has denied telling Arsenal team-mates he wants to join Manchester United and has sent out this message...

The best of Saturday's gossip

Barcelona are preparing a January move for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, 28. (Don Balon, via Daily Express)

United will trigger a one-year option on Spain international Herrera's contract if he fails to agree new terms by the end of the year. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona will make a final attempt to sign Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says the club are striving to create circumstances that ensure 25-year-old Coutinho wants to stay at Anfield beyond this season. (Telegraph)

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, wants to join Manchester United when his deal with Arsenal expires at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)