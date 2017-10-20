Transfer gossip: Herrera, Coutinho, Ozil, Ibrahimovic, Kane, Barkley, Costa

Barcelona are preparing a January move for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, 28. (Don Balon via Express)

United will trigger a one-year option on Herrera's contract if he fails to agree new terms by the end of the year. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona will make a final attempt to sign Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, in the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says the club are striving to create circumstances that will ensure Coutinho wants to stay at Anfield beyond this season. (Telegraph)

Germany forward Mesut Ozil, 29, want to join Manchester United when his deal with Arsenal expires at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

However, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is confident Ozil will remain "100% professional". (Sky Sports)

The Gunners' move for AC Milan striker Andre Silva, 21, could be hijacked by Barcelona. (Sun)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he would not "run away" from Turf Moor, but cannot say for definite he would not leave the club. (Guardian)

Manager Jose Mourinho expects Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, to return from injury this year. (Telegraph)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are considering making a move for 17-year-old French prodigy Lenny Pintor, who plays for second-tier side Brest. (Sun)

England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, says he wants to be a one-club man, despite interest from Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to step up his attempts to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, 23, in January, because of the club's mounting injury problems. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been getting back into shape after his Chelsea exit in Fernando Torres' gym. (Sun)

Liverpool midfielder and Germany international Emre Can, 23, has hit back at calls he lacks commitment due to his contract stand-off with the Reds. (Mirror)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hopes a chance meeting with boxer George Groves will inspire his players after a poor start to the season. (Daily Star)

Mauricio Pochettino admitted his Tottenham line-up against Real Madrid had even his close friends questioning his sanity. (Sun)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, has told team-mates he will sign for Manchester United. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are prepared to offer forward Karim Benzema, 29, to help push through a deal to sign Tottenham's 24-year-old striker Harry Kane. (Daily Express - via El Gol Digital)

Manchester United are expected to extend 28-year-old midfielder Ander Herrera's contract and also remain hopeful of persuading midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29, to stay. (Express)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not ruled himself out of the running for the Leicester job. (Mirror)