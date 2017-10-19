Transfer gossip: Ozil, Herrera, Fellaini, Dyche, Bale, Robben, Scolari

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, has told his team-mates he will sign for Manchester United. (Mirror)

Manchester United are expected to extend 28-year-old midfielder Ander Herrera's contract and also remain hopeful of persuading midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29, to stay. (Telegraph)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not ruled himself out of the running for the Leicester job. (Mirror)

Real Madrid regret not selling forward Gareth Bale, 28, to Manchester United in the summer. (Diario Gol via Star)

Inter Milan are set to sign former Chelsea midfielder Ramires, 30, in January after agreeing a loan deal with Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning.(Gazetta dello Sport via Mail)

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, 33, is in no rush to discuss a new contract despite his existing deal coming to an end next year. (Sky via FourFourTwo)

Former Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari is set to leave Guangzhou Evergrande after three years in charge of the Chinese Super League club. (Mail)

Liverpool will resist any moves for the versatile James Milner in January as the 31-year-old remains part of manager Jurgen Klopp's plans. (Telegraph)

Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on Germany forward Marco Reus, 28, but Borussia Dortmund want him to stay. (Star)

Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte, 23, says he has rejected both Manchester City and Chelsea in the summer because he is happy at the Spanish club. (L'Equipe via Talksport)

Meanwhile...

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic says Jose Mourinho is the best coach he has worked with, and described him as a "brand". (Elevate via Manchester Evening News)

A Coventry City fan whose pitch invasion went viral has revealed why he ran on - and what he told the Sky Blues players. (Coventry Telegraph)

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi appeared to take a glucose tablet during his side's victory over Olympiacos on Wednesday. (Mail)

Southampton forward Nathan Redmond will donate to charity for every goal and assist he produces this season. (Talksport)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere once again hit out at Watford striker Troy Deeney after the Gunners' Europa League win...

Wilshere wrote on Instagram: "Great character, I told you we have some. Another 3 points at a difficult place. Shout out to the fans who travelled over, unbelievable support!"

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has turned down the offer of a luxury villa as a reward for helping Egypt to the 2018 World Cup. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City have taken out a trespass injunction after seven youngsters broke into Etihad Stadium and climbed on the roof. (Mail)

Former jockey AP McCoy says Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is "not worth feeding, never mind paying a contract". (Goal)

The best of Thursday's gossip

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, and playmaker Christian Eriksen, 25, were being watched by Barcelona during Spurs' Champions League match against Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo via TalkSport)

Manager Jose Mourinho has held talks with Manchester United about a new contract but is in no rush to sign a new deal. (ESPN)

Leicester City will not rush to appoint a new manager as they seek a big name to succeed Craig Shakespeare who was sacked on Tuesday. (Daily Mirror)

Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Leicester job but is interested in taking charge of the USA team. (TalkSport)