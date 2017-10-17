Transfer gossip: Shakespeare, Mourinho, De Bruyne, Nainggolan, Alcacer, Martin

Former Leicester manager Nigel Pearson is not being considered as a candidate to take over at the club after Craig Shakespeare's sacking. (Leicester Mercury)

The Foxes have no immediate replacement lined up, and will begin their search for a new boss now. The club's owner would prefer a "big name" from outside the current staff. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has refused to commit his long-term future to the club. (Guardian)

Kevin de Bruyne's agents will point to Neymar's £32m-a-year deal with Paris St-Germain as evidence of why the 26-year-old midfielder deserves a similarly lucrative new contract at Manchester City. (Telegraph)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted he tried to sign midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 29, from Roma in the summer. (Daily Express)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce is interested in the United States job. (ESPN)

Former Manchester United defender and ex-France boss Laurent Blanc is also in contention for the position. (France Football - in French)

Turkey's richest man, Murat Ulker, has emerged as a front-runner to buy Newcastle United. He is the chairman of Yildiz Holdings, which owns a range of food brands including McVitie's, Penguins and Jaffa Cakes. (London Evening Standard)

Newcastle United have not ruled out further talks with financier Amanda Staveley over a possible takeover deal at St James' Park. (Evening Chronicle)

Southampton have opened talks with Barcelona over a move for their 24-year-old striker Paco Alcacer, but face competition from French club Lille. (Mirror)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on 20-year-old Espanyol left-back Aaron Martin. (ESPN)

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for 30-year-old Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis. (Birmingham Mail)

Barcelona are interested in signing 16-year-old Brazilian forward Lincoln from Flamengo. (AS - in Spanish)

Meanwhile...

Fans of German club Hansa Rostock lobbed fish towards rival supporters in a playful corruption of a typical away chant during their match at Carl Zeiss Jena. (ESPN)

Liverpool's 26-year-old midfielder Roberto Firmino was briefly denied access to Maribor's stadium as he had forgotten his ID pass. (Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, he will not be playing in central midfield any time soon. (Daily Mail)

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering recalling 28-year-old West Brom forward Jay Rodriguez to his squad. (Telegraph)

Former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given has spoken about his Magpies exit for the first time in his autobiography, accusing the club of "forcing him out". (Chronicle Live)

Arsenal's fixture against Liverpool could be played on Friday, 22 December rather than on Christmas Eve. (Telegraph)

The best of Tuesday's gossip

Real Madrid are planning a £150m move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24. (Daily Mirror)

However, Tottenham will demand £200m for the England international. (Times - subscription required)

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, is moving closer to leaving Arsenal in January as the Gunners look for a potential buyer. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte plans to replace striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, in the January transfer window as he searches for a better deputy to main striker Alvaro Morata, 24. (Daily Telegraph)