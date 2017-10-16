Transfer gossip: Kane, Ozil, Weigl, Sterling, Alonso, Cavani

Real Madrid are planning a £150m move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24. (Daily Mirror)

However, Tottenham will demand £200m for the England international. (Times)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will vie with his former club Barcelona for the signing of 22-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl. (Diario AS, via Daily Mail)

For sale: Newcastle United! Sympathy, scepticism, Shearer - is this the end of the Ashley era? Read more

Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 29, is moving closer to leaving Arsenal in January as the Gunners look for a potential buyer. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle want to sign £15m-rated Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun in January. The Turkey international, 26, is also attracting attention from Tottenham and Crystal Palace. (Daily Star)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants a big pay rise if he is to sign a new contract. (Guardian)

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca says he wants to work in the Premier League, which could prompt renewed interest from Everton. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino would be willing to sign a 15-year contract with the north London club. (London Evening Standard)

Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 30, has targeted a move to Manchester City after an on-field disagreement with Neymar has led to uncertainty about the Uruguay international's future. (Don Balon, via Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso, 26, is a potential target for Barcelona. The former Real Madrid player is being considered as a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, 28. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, formerly of Arsenal, says he would like to become an interior designer after he retires. (Independent)

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is set to miss four weeks with a hamstring injury. (Telegraph)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal says his successor Jose Mourinho is a "very sympathetic guy" but still has reservations over the way in which he was replaced. (ESPN, via Ziggo Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain will pay Brazilian forward Neymar three million euros (£2.67m) if he wins the Ballon d'Or. (Le Parisien - in French)

The best of Monday's gossip

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, 29, rejected a reported £375,000-a-week after tax to move to the Chinese Super League. (The Sun)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was involved in an angry exchange with referee Neil Swarbrick after his side's 2-1 defeat by Watford and could be charged by the Football Association. (Evening Standard)

RB Leipzig would never have sold Naby Keita to Liverpool had it not been for his release clause, the German club have confirmed. Keita, 22, will move to Anfield next summer after the Reds agreed to pay a premium on top of the 22-year-old's £48m release fee, which comes into effect at the end of this campaign. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are tracking Barcelona's highly-regarded 17-year-old B team forward Abel Ruiz, who has a £3m release clause in his contract. (Mirror)