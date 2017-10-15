Transfer gossip: Mourinho, Tah, Messi, De Vrij, Carroll, Koeman

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is frustrated there have been no discussions over extending his three-year contract, which he is already halfway through. (Daily Record)

Barcelona scouted three Bayer Leverkusen players on Sunday: 21-year-old centre-back Jonathan Tah, 20-year-old winger Leon Bailey and 21-year-old winger Julian Brandt. (Sport - in Spanish)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis believes defender Jonny Evans, 29, has been unsettled by the interest in him during the summer transfer window. (Mirror)

Liverpool will not allow 17-year-old forward Rhian Brewster to go out on loan in January, but winger Lazar Markovic, 23, and 22-year-old centre-back Lloyd Jones will leave. (Sun)

Liverpool are interested in signing Fortuna Sittard's 17-year-old Dutch defender Perr Schuurs. (Daily Mail)

Villarreal are keen to sign 17-year-old attacking midfielder Diego Lainez from Mexican club America. (ESPN - in Spanish)

Lazio want to reward defender Stefan de Vrij, 25, with a new deal to ward off interest from Liverpool. (FourFourTwo)

Nottingham Forest are tempted to make a January move for St Mirren and Scotland Under-21 winger Lewis Morgan, 21, who also interests Celtic, Rangers and Birmingham City. (Daily Record)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo have announced they are expecting their third baby. (Daily Mail)

Wigan are set to be taken over by a wealthy Chinese consortium. (Sun)

West Ham striker Andy Carroll will be fined £180,000 by the club for his red card against Burnley. (Mirror)

Liverpool's mayor has questioned Ronald Koeman's position as Everton manager. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid have told Manchester United that if they want to sign Gareth Bale, 28, they will have to let goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, move to to the Bernabeu in return. (Mirror)

Former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez could leave Newcastle to join Everton if the Toffees part company with Ronald Koeman. (The Sun)

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, 28, and Alexis Sanchez, 28, are both out of contract at the end of the season and the Gunners are planning to sell of them in the January transfer window. (Star)

Manchester City have targeted a left-sided defender for the January transfer window and may turn to Southampton's Ryan Bertrand, 28. (The Sun)