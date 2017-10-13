Former Manchester United boss David Moyes believes no-one would turn down the opportunity to manage their country.

Gordon Strachan left his position as Scotland boss by "mutual consent" on Thursday, four days after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Moyes is among the favourites for the job, and says he is "happy to talk" to the Scottish Football Association.

However, the former Sunderland manager admits his first preference would be to return to club management.