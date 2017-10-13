Transfer gossip: Alli, Coutinho, Maksimovic, Can, Conte, Capoue

Transfer and managerial news

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 21, is set to test his club's strict wage structure in order to earn major pay increase - with Real Madrid monitoring developments. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, is Barcelona's top transfer target in the January transfer window. (Marca, via Daily Mirror)

The Reds should have sold Coutinho in the summer, says former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson. (Ask Fans)

Arsenal are watching 25-year-old Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic and could bid for the Serbia international in January. (Guerin Sportivo, via Talksport)

Juventus are prepared to wait until next summer to sign Liverpool and Germany midfielder Emre Can. The 23-year-old's contract expires in June. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

Former Arsenal and Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna is set to reject a move to Leicester as the 34-year-old favours a move to Italy. AC Milan and Inter Milan are both interested in the France international. (Leicester Mercury)

Newcastle are interested in signing Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun and watched the 26-year-old in action for Turkey during the international break. (Northern Echo)

West Ham United are set to sell 18-year-old defender Reece Oxford in January - two years after he became the second-youngest player to start a Premier League match. (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan say they do not want Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to replace under-pressure manager Vincenzo Montella. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo wants the club to sign 25-year-old Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. (Don Balon, via Daily Star)

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 20, is wanted by several clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Watford, Stoke, West Brom and Southampton. (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles and midfielder Mo Diame have offered to take the entire first-team squad and staff out for lunch to apologise for the training-ground fight that left team-mate Jonjo Shelvey with a broken finger. (Daily Telegraph)

Replacing Gordon Strachan as manager will do little to solve Scotland's problems, says former Rangers boss Ally McCoist. (Talksport)

Chelsea and France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko says he will dye his hair blue when he scores his first goal for the club. (Sun)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has criticised the Reds for not signing a centre-half and centre-forward during the summer. (Daily Express)

Jamie Carragher - another former Liverpool player - says he does not see his old club winning the Premier League title in the near future. (Daily Telegraph)

Former Manchester United and Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar says he rejected a move to Liverpool despite having a tour of Anfield. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-Celtic boss Ronny Deila has revealed he inspired his new side - Norwegian team Valerenga - to a crucial win by stripping naked in a team meeting. (Independent)

Watford's former Tottenham midfielder Etienne Capoue still sees Arsenal as the enemy - two years after leaving Spurs. Watford and Arsenal meet at Vicarage Road on Saturday. (London Evening Standard)

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger put his ice hockey skills to the test as the former Manchester United player took part in the 'Shoot the Puck' game during an interval in the match between Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid are taking a member of Bournemouth's groundstaff to become their head groundsman at the new Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. (Independent)

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson witnessed Sale Sharks' 20-20 European Challenge Cup draw with Toulouse on Friday

Tottenham striker Harry Kane posted a picture on Twitter of him with the Premier League Player of the Month trophy after he scored six times in four Premier League games in September. He wrote: "Great to win the player of the month award but couldn't do it without the rest of the boys. Hoping for more of the same in October."

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose. The 27-year-old could move north for £50m. (Sun)

Manchester City are set to make a January move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez - and could get the 28-year-old Chile forward for £20m. (Daily Mirror)

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is among the early favourites to replace Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager. (Guardian)

Chelsea scouts will check on Red Star Belgrade's Ghana striker Richmond Boakye, 24, during next week's Europa League tie against Arsenal. (Daily Mail)