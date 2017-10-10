Transfer gossip: Kane, Kante, Silva, Sanchez, Winks, Conte

Real Madrid are prepared to offer former Tottenham players Luka Modric, 32, and 28-year-old Gareth Bale, as well as forward Karim Benzema, 29, to Spurs as part of a swap deal for striker Harry Kane, 24. (Diario Gol, via Daily Star)

The European champions would consider selling Wales forward Bale to Manchester United if they could recoup the £85m they paid for him. (El Confidencial, via Metro)

Paris St-Germain are targeting £90m move for Chelsea's France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 26. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City and Spain playmaker David Silva, 31, is on the verge of signing a new contract with the club. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are expected to make a January move for Alexis Sanchez with players at Arsenal understood to believe the 28-year-old Chile forward will finally be allowed to leave. (Telegraph)

The Italian Football Federation will approach Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to take over as Italy coach for a second time after next summer's World Cup. (Daily Express)

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is set to be given a new contract that will double the 21-year-old England international's wages to £40,000 a week. (Times - subscription required)

Leicester City still want to sign 26-year-old Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial, 21, is happy at Old Trafford despite being linked with Arsenal. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle has told Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 28, he should reject a move to Manchester United. (Omnisport, via Metro)

Inter Milan and Juventus are considering moves for Arsenal's 31-year-old Francestriker Olivier Giroud. (Calciomercato, via Daily Express)

Former Chelsea playmaker Oscar, 26, want to leaves Chinese side Shanghai SIPG and return to Europe. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

Brighton, West Brom and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper, 29. (Sun)

Manchester United are interested in signing 24-year-old midfielder Alvaro Garcia from Spanish second-tier side Cadiz. (Grada 3, via Daily Express)

Goalkeeper Shay Given, who was released by Stoke in May, says he has not retired and the 41-year-old former Republic of Ireland international is looking to join a Championship club to extend his career. (Talksport)

Meanwhile

The Russian Embassy trolled the England football team on Twitter. (Twitter)

From Russia with no love

U2 delayed their Buenos Aires gig so fans could watch Argentina's crucial World Cup qualifier against Ecuador. (NME)

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte has joked he would swap the Dutch province of Limburg for Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 26. (Sun)

Former Arsenal and France winger Robert Pires says Gunners forward Olivier Giroud, 31, should start ahead of 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe for Les Bleus at the World Cup. (La Parisien, via London Evening Standard)

Sam Allardyce's family heritage could make the former England manager him a contender for a future role as Scotland boss, says the Telegraph's Sam Wallace. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky enjoyed a day out at the local fair. (Twitter)

West Brom chief executive Martin Goodman says the club will not sell the naming rights to their ground The Hawthorns. (Birmingham Mail)

The best of Tuesday's gossip

Manchester City could make a move in January for Monaco midfielder Fabinho, 23. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace have not given up hope of signing Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, 26. (Croydon Advertiser)

Arsenal are keen on a January move for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan, 30. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are eyeing a cut-price £3m deal for 26-year-old Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam to fill in for the injured Benjamin Mendy. (Sun)