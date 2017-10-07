Sunday's back pages 7 Oct From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/41540787 Read more about sharing. Football on the front page of the Daily Star with the claims the FA will send a surveillance team to the World Cup in Russia The Daily Mail says England fans will be warned about nationalistic songs at the World Cup Reports suggest the FA were told of links between football and dementia back in the mid-1990's Manchester United may recruit a specialist physio to work with Paul Pogba on his hamstring problems