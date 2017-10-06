Transfer gossip: Courtois, Mertens, Reus, Neville, Jota, Schmeichel

Chelsea's Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, is refusing to sign a new contract as he seeks a move to Real Madrid. Courtois' current Stamford Bridge deal expires in 2019. (Marca)

Manchester United are interested in signing Belgium's Napoli forward Dries Mertens, 30. (Calcio Mercato, in Italian)

Meanwhile, Manchester United want to sign the 14-year-old son of their former defender Phil Neville. Harvey Neville plays for Valencia's youth team - the club where his father was assistant coach in 2015. (Super Deporte, in Spanish)

Inter Milan have set their sights on Liverpool target Marco Reus, with the Borussia Dortmund and Germany attacking midfielder, 28, due back from injury early next year. (transfermarketweb.com)

Crystal Palace want to sign Germany-born Turkey and Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, 26, who is valued at 25m euros (£22.45m). (Croydon Advertiser)

Benfica and Peru winger Andre Carrillo, 26, wants to turn his season-long loan at Watford into a permanent move after impressing at Vicarage Road. (Watford Observer)

Wolves will look to turn Diogo Jota's loan from Atletico Madrid into a permanent move in January after the 20-year-old Portuguese forward scored six goals in his first 11 Championship games. (Express & Star)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 25, fractured his hand trying to break up a training ground bust-up between two team-mates. (Sun)

Former England midfielder Ray Wilkins, 61, says the lack of quality in the squad is such that Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola would not be able to do any better than current boss Gareth Southgate. (Talksport)

Leicester City midfielder Andy King, 28, says the death of a soldier friend in Afghanistan helps him put his life in perspective. (Leicester Mercury)

Former Bolton,Hull and France defender Bernard Mendy, 36, is set to become a professional poker player. (Sun)

Ex-Tottenham, Sunderland and France defender Pascal Chimbonda, an unused substitute in the 2006 World Cup final, has signed for Washington FC, who play in the ninth-tier Northern League, at the age of 38. (Sunderland Echo)

Bournemouth are waiting on the fitness of striker Joshua King, 25, after he suffered a hamstring injury playing for Norway against San Marino. King was substituted as a precaution and will miss Sunday's game with Northern Ireland. (Daily Echo)

Ligue 1 club Nice have unveiled a state-of-the-art training complex which includes bedrooms for players to relax before or after a game. (Sun)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, 53, is planning to become a manager. (The Danish Player Association - in Danish)

Uefa officials have met with Paris St-Germain to discuss the French club's compliance with Financial Fair Play regulations. (ESPN)

The best of Friday's gossip

Arsenal will sell forward Theo Walcott and playmaker Mesut Ozil, both 28, in January. Walcott is set to rejoin former club Southampton. (Daily Express)

Tottenham and Liverpool are both interested in 24-year-old Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who is on loan at Valencia. (Daily Mail)

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, 26, says he would be open to returning to the club. The Brazil international joined Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in January. (PL Brasil, via London Evening Standard)

Forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, has urged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, 25. (Don Balon, via Daily Express)