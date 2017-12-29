Sporting calendar 2018: Major events of the year

BBC Sport will be across every major sporting event in 2018

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2018 including the Winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games, football's World Cup, England's cricket matches and Formula 1 races.

The month-by-month list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed but please bear in mind that dates and venues are subject to change.

To find out what BBC Sport covers live click here for our weekly what's on guide and visit our live guide for direct links to all our live coverage - including text commentaries and additional live streams.

15 unmissable events

3 February-17 March: Rugby Union - Six Nations

9-25 February: Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang, South Korea

4-15 April: Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia

5-8 April: Golf - Masters, Augusta National, Georgia

14 April: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree

19 May: Football - FA Cup final and Scottish Cup final

26 May: Football - Champions League final, Kiev, Ukraine

14 June-15 July: Football - World Cup, Russia

2-15 July: Tennis - Wimbledon

7-29 July: Cycling - Tour de France

8 July: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

19-22 July: Golf - The Open, Carnoustie

1-5 August: Cricket - England v India Test series starts at Edgbaston

1-12 August: European Sports Championships, Glasgow and Berlin

28-30 September: Golf - Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris

Month-by-month calendar

January

British number one Andy Murray is set to return to Grand Slam action at the Australian Open in January

1: Darts - PDC World Championship final, Alexandra Palace

4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney

5-8: Football - FA Cup third round

6-14: Darts - BDO World Championships, Frimley Green

9-10: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final first legs

11: Basketball - NBA in London: Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics, O2 Arena

14-21: Snooker - Masters, London

15-28: Tennis - Australian Open, Melbourne

20: Netball - England v New Zealand, Copper Box, London

20-21: Football - Scottish Cup fourth round

22: Netball - England v Australia, Copper Box, London

23-24: Football - Carabao Cup semi-final second legs

26-28: Diving - British Championships, Plymouth

27-28: Football - FA Cup fourth round

28: Basketball - BBL Cup final, Birmingham

28: Netball - South Africa v England, Johannesburg

February

The Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with Great Britain aiming for a record medal haul

1: Rugby league - Super League season starts

2-4: Tennis - Davis Cup World Group - Spain v Great Britain

2: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - Wales v Scotland

3: Rugby union - Six Nations - Wales v Scotland, France v Ireland

3: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - France v Ireland

4: Rugby union - Six Nations - Italy v England; Women's Six Nations - Italy v England

4: American football - Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, Minnesota

7: Cricket - Australia v England, T20 tri-series, Hobart

9-25: Winter sport - Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang, South Korea

10: Cricket - Australia v England, T20 tri-series, Melbourne

10: Rugby union - Six Nations - Ireland v Italy, England v Wales; Women's Six Nations - England v Wales & Scotland v France

10-11: Football - Scottish Cup fifth round

10-11: Athletics - British Indoor Championships, Sheffield

10-11: Tennis - Fed Cup first round

11: Rugby union - Six Nations - Scotland v France; Women's Six Nations - Ireland v Italy

13-14: Football - Champions League last 16 first legs

14: Cricket - New Zealand v England, T20 tri-series, Wellington

16-17: Football - FA Cup fifth round

16: Rugby league - World Club Challenge - Melbourne Storm v Leeds, Australia

17: Rugby league - World Club Series - South Sydney v Wigan & St George Illawarra v Hull, Australia

17: Boxing - World Boxing Super Series semi-final: George Groves v Chris Eubank Jr, Manchester Arena

18: Cricket - New Zealand v England, T20 tri-series, Hamilton

20-21: Football - Champions League last 16 first legs

21: Cricket - T20 tri-series final, Auckland

22-25: Table tennis - Team World Cup, London

23: Rugby union - Six Nations - France v Italy; Women's Six Nations - Scotland v England

24: Rugby union - Six Nations - Ireland v Wales, Scotland v England; Women's Six Nations - France v Italy

25: Football - EFL Cup final, Wembley

25: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 1st ODI, Hamilton (d/n)

25: Athletics - Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix

25: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - Ireland v Wales

28: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 2nd ODI, Mount Maunganui (d/n)

28 Feb-4 Mar: Cycling - Track World Championships, Netherlands

March

'Super Saturday' is the climax of the Six Nations, with champions England facing Ireland at Twickenham

1-4: Swimming - Edinburgh International Swim Meet, including the British Championships

2-4: Athletics - World Indoor Championships, Birmingham

3: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 3rd ODI, Wellington

3-4: Football - Scottish Cup quarter-finals

4: Athletics - The Big Half, London

4: Basketball - BBL Trophy final, Glasgow

6-7: Football - Champions League last 16 second legs

7: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 4th ODI, Dunedin

9-18: Winter Paralympics, Pyeongchang, South Korea

10: Cricket - New Zealand v England, 5th ODI, Christchurch

10: Rugby union - Six Nations - Ireland v Scotland, France v England; Women's Six Nations - France v England

11: Rugby union - Six Nations - Wales v Italy; Women's Six Nations - Wales v Italy, Ireland v Scotland

13-14: Football - Champions League last 16 second legs

13-16: Horse racing - Cheltenham Festival

14-18: Badminton - All England Championships, Birmingham

16: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - England v Ireland, Wales v France

17: Rugby union - Six Nations final round - Italy v Scotland, England v Ireland, Wales v France

17-18: Football - FA Cup quarter-finals

18: Rugby union - Women's Six Nations - Italy v Scotland

21-22: Gymnastics - World Cup, Birmingham

22-26: Cricket - New Zealand v England, first Test (d/n), Auckland

23: Football - Netherlands v England, Amsterdam Arena

24: Rowing - The Boat Races, River Thames

24/25: Football - Scottish Challenge Cup final (date & venue TBC)

24: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series: England v Australia, Mumbai

25: Formula 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

26: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series: India v England, Mumbai

27: Football - England v Italy, Wembley

30 Mar-3 Apr: Cricket - New Zealand v England, second Test, Christchurch (starts 22:00 GMT on 29 Mar)

30-1 Apr: Rugby union - European Champions Cup quarter-finals

30: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series: England v Australia, Mumbai

April

April gets off to a flying start with Australia's Gold Cost hosting the 21st Commonwealth Games

1: Cricket -Women's T20 tri-series: England v India, Mumbai

3: Cricket -Women's T20 tri-series final, Mumbai

3-4: Football - Champions League quarter-final first legs

4-15: Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia

5-8: Golf - Masters, Augusta National

5: Football - Europa League quarter-finals first legs

5: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Switzerland v Scotland

6: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - England v Wales; Netherlands v Northern Ireland

6-8: Tennis - Davis Cup quarter-finals

8: Formula 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

8: Football - Checkatrade Trophy final, Wembley

8: Cricket - 1st women's ODI: India v England

10-11: Football - Champions League quarter-final second legs

10: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Bosnia & Herzegovina v England; Northern Ireland v Norway; Scotland v Poland

11: Cricket - 2nd women's ODI: India v England

12: Football - Europa League quarter-finals second legs

13: Cricket - County Championship season starts

14: Horse racing - Grand National, Aintree

14-15: Football - Scottish Cup semi-finals

14: Cricket - 3rd women's ODI: India v England

15: Formula 1 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

21 Apr-7 May: Snooker - World Championship, Sheffield

21-22: Football - FA Cup semi-finals, Wembley

21-22: Football - Women's Champions League semi-finals first legs

21-22: Rugby union - European Champions Cup semi-finals

21-22: Rugby league - Challenge Cup fifth round

22: Athletics - London Marathon

24-25: Football - Champions League semi-finals first legs

26: Football - Europa League semi-finals first legs

26-29: Judo - European Championships, Tel Aviv

28-29: Football - Women's Champions League semi-final second legs

29: Formula 1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

29 Apr-6 May: Table tennis - World Championships, Halmstad, Sweden

May

Who will be victorious at Wembley and lift the FA Cup on Saturday, 19 May?

1-2: Football - Champions League semi-finals, second legs

2-6: Equestrian - Badminton Horse Trials

3: Football - Europa League semi-finals second legs

3-6: Cycling - Tour de Yorkshire (women's race 3-4 May)

4-27: Cycling - Giro d'Italia (starts in Israel)

5: Football - Women's FA Cup final, Wembley

5: Boxing - Tony Bellew v David Haye, London

10-13: Golf - Players Championship, Sawgrass, Florida

11-15: Cricket - Ireland play their first Test match against Pakistan, Malahide

11: Rugby union - European Challenge Cup final, Bilbao

12: Rugby union - European Champions Cup final, Bilbao

12-13: Rugby league - Challenge Cup sixth round

13: Formula 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

13: Football - final day of Premier League season

16: Football - Europa League final, Lyon

18: Athletics - Great City Games, Manchester

19: Football - FA Cup final, Wembley; Scottish Cup final, Hampden

19-20: Rugby league - Super League Magic Weekend, Newcastle

24: Football - Women's Champions League final, Kiev, Ukraine

24-27: Golf - PGA Championship, Wentworth

24-28: Cricket - England v Pakistan, first Test, Lord's

26: Football - Champions League final, Kiev, Ukraine

26: Football - EFL Championship play-off final, Wembley

26: Rugby union - Premiership final, Twickenham; Pro14 final, Aviva Stadium

27: Formula 1 - Monaco Grand Prix

27: Motorcycling - British World Superbikes, Donington

27 May-10 June: Tennis - French Open, Paris

31 May-3 June: Golf - US Women's Open, Shoal Creek, Alabama

June

England open their 2018 World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd, Russia

1-5: Cricket - England v Pakistan, second Test, Headingley

2: Horse racing - The Derby, Epsom

2-3: Rugby league - Challenge Cup quarter-finals

7: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Wales v Bosnia and Herzegovina; Scotland v Belarus

8: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Northern Ireland v Netherlands; Russia v England

9: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Brisbane; South Africa v England, Johannesburg; NB: Wales and Scotland schedule TBA

9: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, first ODI, Worcester

10: Formula 1 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

10: Cricket - Scotland v England, ODI, The Grange

10: Triathlon - World Triathlon Series, Leeds

12: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, second ODI, Hove

12: Football - Women's World Cup qualifying - Poland v Scotland; Wales v Russia.

13: Cricket - England v Australia, first ODI, The Oval (d/n)

13-17: Cycling - Women's Tour

14 June-15 July: Football - World Cup, Russia - full fixtures

14-17: Golf - US Open, Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, Southampton, New York

14-17: Karate - World Championships, Dundee

15: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, third ODI, Canterbury (d/n)

16: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Melbourne; South Africa v England, Bloemfontein; NB: Wales and Scotland schedule TBA

16: Cricket - England v Australia, second ODI, Cardiff

17-18: Cricket - One-Day Cup semi-finals

18: Football - World Cup: England v Tunisia, Volgograd

18-24: Tennis - Aegon Championships, Queen's Club; London & Birmingham Classic

19: Cricket - England v Australia, third ODI, Trent Bridge (d/n)

21: Cricket - England v Australia, fourth ODI, Chester-le-Street (d/n)

22-30: Tennis - Aegon International, Devonshire Park, Eastbourne

23: Rugby union - Australia v Ireland, Sydney; South Africa v England, Cape Town; NB: Wales and Scotland schedule TBA

23: Cricket - England women v South Africa women, T20 tri-series, Taunton

24: Formula 1 - French Grand Prix, Le Castellet

24: Football - World Cup: England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod

24: Cricket - England v Australia, fifth ODI, Old Trafford

27: Cricket - England v Australia, T20, Edgbaston (d/n)

28: Football - World Cup: England v Belgium, Kaliningrad

28: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women T20 tri-series, Taunton

28 June-1 July: Golf - Women's PGA Championship, Kemper Lakes Golf Club, Illinois

30: Cricket - One-Day Cup final, Lord's

30 June-1 July: Athletics - British Championships team trials, Birmingham

30 June-3 July: Football - World Cup second round

July

Johanna Konta will look to build on her semi-final appearance when Wimbledon returns

1: Formula 1 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

1: Cricket - Women's T20 tri-series final, Chelmsford

2-15: Tennis - Wimbledon

3, 6 & 8: Cricket - England v India T20s

4: Cricket - T20 Blast starts

6-7: Football - World Cup quarter-finals

7-29: Cycling - Tour de France

7: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, first ODI, Headingley

8: Formula 1 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone

10: Football - World Cup semi-final, St Petersburg

10: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, second ODI, Derby (d/n)

11: Football - World Cup semi-final, Moscow

12, 14 & 17: Cricket - England v India ODIs

13: Cricket - England women v New Zealand women, third ODI, Leicester (d/n)

14: Football - World Cup third-place play-off, St Petersburg

14: Athletics - The Para Meet and The Meet, London Stadium

15: Football - World Cup final, Moscow

19-22: Golf - The Open, Carnoustie

21-22: Athletics - London Anniversary Games, London Stadium

21 July-5 Aug: Hockey - Women's World Cup, London

22: Cricket - Women's Super League starts

22: Formula 1 - German Grand Prix, Hockenheim

28-29: Cycling - Ride London-Surrey

29: Formula 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

30 July-5 Aug: Badminton - World Championships, Nanjing, China

30 July-12 Aug: Sailing - World Championships, Aarhus, Denmark

31 July-5 Aug: Taekwondo - World Championships, Buenos Aires, Argentina

August

England welcome India to Edgbaston for the first of four Test matches in August

1-12: European Sports Championships - Glasgow and Berlin. Inaugural event featuring rowing (2-5), cycling (2-12), gymnastics (2-12), aquatics (3-12), athletics (7-12), golf (7-12) and triathlon (9-11)

1-5: Cricket - England v India, first Test, Edgbaston

2-5: Golf - Women's British Open, Royal Lytham & St Annes

9: Football - Premier League transfer window closes

9-13: Cricket - England v India second Test, Lord's

11/12: Football - 2018-2019 Premier League season starts

15: Football - Uefa Super Cup, Tallinn

16-19: Golf - US PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, Missouri

18-22: Cricket - England v India, third Test, Trent Bridge

18: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League

23-26: Cricket - T20 Blast quarter-finals

23-26: Canoeing - Sprint World Championships, Coimbra, Portugal

25: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley

25 Aug-16 Sept: Cycling - La Vuelta a Espana

26: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

26: Motorcycling - British MotoGP, Silverstone

27 Aug-9 Sept: Tennis - US Open, New York

27: Cricket - Women's Super League Finals Day, Hove

30: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Scotland v Switzerland

30 Aug-3 Sept: Cricket - England v India, fourth Test, Southampton

31: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Wales v England; Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland

September

Justin Rose will lead Europe's bid to regain the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Paris

2: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

2-9: Cycling - Tour of Britain

4: Football - Women's World Cup qualifiers - Kazakhstan v England; Albania v Scotland; Northern Ireland v Slovakia

6-8: Football - Uefa Nations League

6-16: Climbing - World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria

9-11: Football - Uefa Nations League

9: Athletics - Great North Run

9-16: Rowing - World Championships, Plovdiv, Bulgaria

13-16: Golf - Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France

14-16: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals

15: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston

16: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay

16-23: Judo - World Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan

23-30: Cycling - UCI Road World Championships, Innsbruck, Austria

28-30: Golf - Ryder Cup, Le Golf National, Paris

30: Formula 1 - Russian Grand Prix, Sochi

October

The world's best gymnasts head to Doha, Qatar for the 48th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Dates TBC: Cricket - England tour of Sri Lanka in October & November - three Tests, five ODIs and one T20

4-7: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB

7: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

11-13: Football - Uefa Nations League

13: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

14-16: Football - Uefa Nations League

19-21: Taekwondo - Manchester Grand Prix

20: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot

21: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

22-28: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore

25 Oct-3 Nov: Gymnastics - World Championships, Doha

27: Rugby league - England v New Zealand, first Test, Hull

28: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

The All Blacks arrive at Twickenham to meet England in rugby union's autumn internationals

3-24: Cricket - ICC Women's World Twenty20, hosted by West Indies

3: Rugby union - England v South Africa; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC

3: Rugby league - England v New Zealand second Test, Liverpool

10: Rugby union - England v New Zealand; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC

10-11: Tennis - Fed Cup final

11: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

11: Rugby league - England v New Zealand third Test, Leeds

12-18: Tennis - ATP Finals, London

15-17: Football - Uefa Nations League

15-18: Golf - DP World Championship, Dubai

17: Rugby union - England v Japan; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC

18-20: Football - Uefa Nations League

23-25: Tennis - Davis Cup final

24: Rugby union - England v Australia; NB: Wales, Scotland & Ireland fixtures TBC

25: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

27 Nov-9 Dec: Snooker - UK Championship, York

28 Nov-16 Dec: Hockey - Men's World Cup, India

December

The King George VI chase takes place at Kempton Park on Boxing Day

11-16: Swimming - World Short Course Championships, Hangzhou

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton

Sport-by-sport fixtures and calendars

Football; Cricket; Formula 1; Rugby union; Rugby league; Tennis; Golf; Athletics; Boxing; Cycling; Horse racing; Snooker