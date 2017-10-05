Transfer gossip: Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez, Cavani, Kondogbia, Alderweireld, Oscar

Arsenal will sell forward Theo Walcott and playmaker Mesut Ozil, both 28, in January. Walcott is set to rejoin former club Southampton. (Daily Express)

Ozil is only willing to play for Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester United if he leaves Arsenal, but he could yet agree a new deal. (Goal)

Paris St-Germain will move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, when his contract expires in the summer, and sell striker Edinson Cavani, 30. (Le Parisien, via Daily Mirror)

Uruguay international Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid in January. (Don Balon, in Spanish)

Tottenham and Liverpool are both interested in 24-year-old Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who is on loan at Valencia. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Daily Mail)

Liverpool could move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Kai Havertz, 18, after their scouts watched him score four goals for Germany Under-19s. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, says he is happy at the club, despite not finalising a new contract with the Premier League side. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 22, says he would "love" to play in the Premier League one day, and grew up supporting Liverpool. (ESPN via RMC radio)

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, 26, says he would be open to returning to the club. The Brazil international joined Chinese side Shanghai SIPG in January. (PL Brasil, via London Evening Standard)

Brazil forward Lucas Moura, 25, has been advised by former Chelsea defender Alex to leave Paris St-Germain and join Arsenal. (L'Equipe, via London Evening Standard)

Fenerbahce could move for Manchester United defender Daley Blind, 27. (Hurriyet, via Talksport)

Former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen, 31, says Barcelona refused to let him join Everton last summer. (Derniere Heure, via Sun)

Burnley striker Chris Wood, 25, says he did not refuse to play for Leeds United before his £18m move to the Clarets. (Independent)

Leicester summer signing Adrien Silva, 28, has trained with his new Foxes team-mates for the first time, despite the midfielder not being allowed to play a competitive game until January. (Leicester Mercury)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

The Football Association is advertising for a new senior head coach of England's women's team. (FA)

In contrast to the senior side, Crystal Palace's academy side are top of their league - and put on a show in the dressing room to celebrate. (Twitter)

Former Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp says he will not take up a full-time role with League Two side Yeovil Town after recently advising their manager, Darren Way. (Talksport)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is set to have a theme park opened in his honour in China. (Goal)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could still play for Belgium during the international break, despite an ankle injury. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole found a new gym partner....

The best of Thursday's gossip

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, says he could "never rule out" leaving for a Spanish club, such as Real Madrid. (Express)

Spurs will again compete with Chelsea in January to sign Everton's 23-year-old midfielder Ross Barkley. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich will appoint Jupp Heynckes, the 72-year-old who led them to the treble in 2013, as their new manager. (Bild - in German)

Manchester City will beat Manchester United to sign New York City midfielder Jack Harrison. Pep Guardiola's side have first refusal on the 20-year-old because of their ties with the MLS club. (Sun)