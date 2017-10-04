Transfer gossip: Kane, Barkley, Heynckes, Harrison, Van Persie, Batshuayi

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24, says he could "never rule out" leaving for a Spanish club, such as Real Madrid. (Express)

Spurs will again compete with Chelsea in January to sign Everton's 23-year-old midfielder Ross Barkley. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich will appoint Jupp Heynckes, the 72-year-old who led them to the treble in 2013, as their new manager. (Bild - in German)

Manchester City will beat Manchester United to sign New York City midfielder Jack Harrison. Pep Guardiola's side have first refusal on the 20-year-old because of their ties with the MLS club. (Sun)

Fenerbahce's 34-year-old forward Robin van Persie will return to Feyenoord, the Dutch club where he began his career. (Aksam- in Turkish)

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, 24, is determined to succeed at the club after Eden Hazard advised him to stay with the side in the summer. (DH.BE, via ESPN)

Forward Ben Woodburn, 17, and Roberto Firmino, 26, are set to sign new long-term contracts at Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a new contract with midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29. (Transfermarketweb)

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in Paris St-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore. The 28-year-old has been told he can leave the French club in January. (El Gol, via Talksport)

Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in 18-year-old defender Lex Allan, who plays for Bostik League South team Sittingbourne and has recently been training with Championship side Millwall. (Kent Online)

Inter Milan are considering signing Arsenal winger Theo Walcott in January. The 28-year-old has been with the Premier League side since 2006. (Calciomercato, via Talksport)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Dulwich Hamlet have promised to donate money from their league's new sponsorship deal with a betting company to charities tackling gambling addiction. (Guardian)

Wales and Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale is having a replica of the 17th hole at golf club Sawgrass built in his back garden. (Sun)

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof says he has a "good dialogue" with manager Jose Mourinho, despite not having yet made his Premier League debut. (Expressen - in Swedish)

Facebook has not ruled out bidding for the right to stream Premier League matches. (Guardian)

Tottenham's Hugo Lloris has jokingly warned his France team-mate and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud that there's a "new striker in town". (Instagram)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola knows the identity of Bayern Munich's next manager, says the club president. (Sky Sports)

The World Cup 2018 venue in Ekaterinburg, Russia, will feature temporary stands outside the stadium so it can meet Fifa's capacity requirements. (Guardian)

Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov says he will not be selling his 30% stake to majority owner Stan Kroenke, but he could be open to offers from another investor who shares his vision. (Telegraph)

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says he will not take any unnecessary risks with the fitness of 24-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United.(Telegraph)

Liverpool's anger over a proposed Christmas Eve trip to Arsenal could see Sky Sports compromise over the kick-off time. (Daily Star)

The best of Wednesday's gossip

Manchester City are interested in signing Roma's attacking midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini after club officials scouted the 21-year-old in action against Verona on 16 September. (Sky Italia)

Barcelona will rekindle their interest in Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho in January with an offer worth a total of £97m for the 25-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo via Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are more likely than Manchester United to land Arsenal's unsettled playmaker Mesut Ozil in January if the 28-year-old leaves the Emirates. (London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace defender Jairo Riedewald has described the club's sacking of Frank de Boer after five games and 77 days as "very crazy". (AD via Croydon Advertiser)