Transfer gossip: Ozil, Griezmann, Koeman, Goretzka, Bilic, Chiellini

Inter Milan are interested in Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, though they do not expect to sign the 28-year-old in January. (Premium Sport, via ESPN)

But Arsenal could look to cash in on the Germany international then, rather than losing him for nothing in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, 26, says he will try to persuade Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, also 26, to join the Gunners next summer. (Match of the Day magazine, via Daily Telegraph)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman's job is safe for now, but the board are aware of increasing fan unrest. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United could move for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, with Barcelona not willing to bid for the 22-year-old. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham's board remain firmly behind manager Slaven Bilic, despite continuing rumours about his future. (London Evening Standard)

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, 33, is set to sign a new contract, despite being wanted by Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Middlesbrough's 20-year-old England Under-21 centre-back Dael Fry. (Teamtalk)

The agent of Manchester United target Krepin Diatta, 18, says the Sarpsborg midfielder is not ready for a move to a big European club. (FootMercato, via Metro)

Birmingham City's owners have vowed to back new manager Steve Cotterill by investing in the club's playing squad as they seek promotion. (Birmingham Mail)

New York City manager Martin Gray is hoping to bring in three players before Saturday's home match against Brackley. (York Press)

Carlo Ancelotti, 58, says he will take a 10-month break before considering returning to football, after he was sacked by Bayern Munich last week. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Meanwhile, the Bayern players trained secretly without the Italian coach. (Kicker)

Huddersfield winger Tom Ince, 26, is in a financial dispute with Blackpool over their refusal to pay him a six-figure fee when he joined Hull City. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 28, has been praised by France manager Didier Deschamps after reviving his career. (London Evening Standard)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is on the verge of being sacked following his side's 1-0 home defeat by Burnley on Sunday. (Sun)

The Dutchman says his future at Goodison Park is out of his hands. (Daily Mirror)

Everton's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has given his support to the club's under-pressure manager Koeman by stating the 1-0 loss to Burnley is their only "unexpected defeat" this season. (Guardian)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will get until the end of the season to prove his worth at the Hammers. (Daily Mirror)

Everton will not renew their interest in Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 31, when the transfer window opens in January. (Daily Star)