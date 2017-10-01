Transfer gossip: Koeman, Bilic, Giroud, Gilardino, Johnstone

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is on the verge of the sack following his side's 1-0 home defeat by Burnley on Sunday. (Sun)

The Dutchman says his future at Goodison Park is out of his hands. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will get until the end of the season to prove his worth at the Hammers. (Daily Mirror)

Everton will not renew their interest in Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 31, when the transfer window opens in January. (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace are considering a move for former AC Milan striker Alberto Gilardino. The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving Pescara. (ESPN)

Aston Villa are keen on signing Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone, 24, on a permanent basis in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Financial entrepreneur Amanda Staveley was at St James' Park on Sunday amid speculation she could be involved in a Newcastle takeover attempt. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 29, says this could be his last season with the Bundesliga side. (Telefoot, via Calciomercato)

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole, 33, would be open to a move to Crystal Palace. (Sky Sports)

Brazil forward Neymar, 25, was told to turn down a world-record move to Paris St-Germain and stay at Barcelona by his father. (Telefoot, via Goal)

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta says the Italian club had a bid rejected for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, 23, in the summer. (Premium Sport, via Calciomercato)

Watford boss Marco Silva says he convinced the Hornets' board to sign 20-year-old Brazilian winger Richarlison in the summer. (Squawka)

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue, 34, is set to resurrect his career with Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limassol. (Sun)

Meanwhile...

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has been given a unique look in the new Fifa 18 video game. (Stoke Sentinel)

A Crystal Palace fanzine set up a goal of the month vote for September, when the Eagles scored one goal. (Twitter)

Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, should only return to action "when he is fully fit" amid talk of an early comeback, according to his surgeon. (South China Morning Post)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has admitted defending the league title in his native Italy was easier than in England. (Telegraph)

Former England captain Bryan Robson says Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, not Tottenham striker Harry Kane, should skipper the national side. (Daily Mail)

The best of Sunday's gossip

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 26, is set to sign a £300,000-a-week deal to make him the highest paid player in the Premier League. (Sunday Express)

But manager Antonio Conte could leave Chelsea at the end of the season, according to sources close to the 48-year-old Italian. (Sunday Times - subscription required)

Carlo Ancelotti wants to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager after being sacked by Bayern Munich. (Mediaset Premium, via Metro)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is lining up a £20m January move for West Ham striker and ex-Liverpool forward Andy Carroll, 28. (Sun on Sunday)

AC Milan are plotting a January transfer move for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28. (Don Balon, in Spanish)