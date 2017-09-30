AFL Grand Final: Richmond Tigers beat Adelaide Crows to win first title since 1980

A capacity crowd of 100,000 watched the Grand Final in Melbourne

Richmond Tigers thrashed Adelaide Crows to win the Grand Final and claim the biggest prize in Australian Rules Football for the first time since 1980.

The Melbourne club came back from an early deficit to win 108-60 in front of 100,000 spectators at the MCG.

It is Richmond's 11th Premiership title since they were founded in 1885.

"We did it," said coach Damien Hardwick, whose job was under threat last year after Richmond finished 13th in the 18-team competition.

"I've never seen a side like you," he told his players during the presentation ceremony.

"You're unique, an incredible team that's now a Premiership team."