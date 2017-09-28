Transfer gossip: Seedorf, Ancelotti, Ozil, Pereira, Chalobah

Former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf, 41, is in line to become Oldham's new manager. (Mirror)

Carlo Ancelotti wants to return to the Premier League after being sacked as manager of Bayern Munich. (Daily Telegraph)

Ex-Chelsea boss Ancelotti "had five players against him" at German champions Bayern "and that could not be maintained", said the club's president Uli Hoeness. (Sport1 - in German)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, 28, is a transfer target for Serie A side Inter Milan.(Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Liverpool cannot block the proposal to move their Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium to a 16:00 GMT kick-off on Christmas Eve. (Times - subscription required)

Liverpool have been angered by the idea, and have registered strong opposition with the Premier League and Sky Sports. (Guardian)

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is to turn down the chance to become Birmingham City's new boss. (Sun)

The Blues' Chinese owners want to make an appointment in the next 24 hours, with former club assistant boss Steve Cotterill favourite for the job. (Mirror)

Uefa will count any future transfer fee Paris St-Germain pay Monaco for on-loan France striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, within the same period as their £200m deal for Brazil forward Neymar. It is a potentially damaging development in terms of possible financial fair play sanctions the French club could face. (Bild - in German)

Watford boss Marco Silva is still unsure how serious 22-year-old midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah's knee injury is. (Watford Observer)

Real Betis are planning to tie their highly rated 21-year-old midfielder Fabian to a new contract with a release clause of 30m euros (£26m). (Marca - in Spanish)

Swansea, Brighton and Sunderland are all keen on 18-year-old West Brom striker Tyler Roberts, who is on loan at Walsall. (Mirror)

Manchester United can recall 21-year-old on-loan midfielder Andreas Pereira in January, according to Valencia director Mateu Alemany. (Daily Star, via Marca)

Arsenal's latest financial results reveal that the club's revenue exceeded £400m for the first time. (Evening Standard)

Manchester United have signed five Huddersfield Town youth players after the downgrading of the Yorkshire club's academy. (Daily Mail)

Striker Alexandre Lacazette, 26, used his absence from Arsenal's Europa League action on Thursday to pop to the supermarket for some shopping - in his £250,000 red Ferrari. (Daily Mail)

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen, 27, says he tries to switch off from obsessing over his side's recent results by reading crime novels and watching action films. (The Sentinel)

Crystal Palace are keen to sign free agent Carlton Cole, 33, as none of their senior strikers are fit. (Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has sent scouts to watch 29-year-old Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan. (Sun)

Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton had scouts watching England Under-20 forward Keinan Davis' latest impressive display for Aston Villa. The 19-year-old scored his second Championship goal in Villa's 4-0 win at Burton. (Mirror)

Gareth Southgate will include Dele Alli in his next England squad on Thursday - despite the 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder potentially facing a suspension. (Mirror)