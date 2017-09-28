BBC Sport - Carl Froch's brother Lee reveals how boxing saved his life after battle with alcoholism
Lee Froch fights back from the brink for title tilt
Lee Froch, the older brother of former world champion Carl, tells BBC East Midlands Today how he came close to committing suicide as alcoholism saw his life spiral out of control.
