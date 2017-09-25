Transfer gossip: Barkley, Dembele, Coutinho, Draxler, Sterling

Tottenham are preparing a £30m bid for Everton's Ross Barkley, 23, as their Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele struggles with a foot problem. (ESPN)

Philippe Coutinho has reiterated his desire to move to Barcelona, and Liverpool are considering selling the 25-year-old Brazilian playmaker in January. (Sport via Mirror)

Real Madrid are considering a January move for Paris St-Germain's Julian Draxler. The 24-year-old midfielder was previously linked with a move to Arsenal. (Daily Star via Don Balon)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri, but the club will not sell the 16-year-old for anything less than £40m. (Sun)

United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to hand Marouane Fellaini, 29, and Marcus Rashford, 19, new contracts at Old Trafford. (Independent)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted forward Raheem Sterling, 22, will stay at the club, despite interest from Arsenal. (London Evening Standard)

Everton will hold a meeting to discuss signing Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, 30. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian)

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is preparing for contract talks with Manchester City. The 26-year-old still has almost four years left on his contract but manager Pep Guardiola is keen to keep him at the club long term. (ESPN)

Meanwhile...

Uefa has given Bayern Munich permission to call up retired goalkeeper Tom Starke, 36, to their Champions League squad after losing captain Manuel Neuer to injury. (ESPN)

Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans, 20, has said he turned down a move to Arsenal in August over concerns about the amount of playing time he would get. (Metro)

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is the favourite to take over at West Ham, should the club sack Slaven Bilic. (Huddersfield Examiner via Sun)

Crystal Palace will be without striker Christian Benteke, 26, for at least six weeks as he recovers from a knee injury. (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester have submitted an appeal to Fifa in a bid to finally complete the £25m signing of Adrien Silva, 28, after his deadline-day move was rejected as a result of late paperwork. (Daily Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain have denied offering Edinson Cavani, 30, a 100m euro (£88m) bonus so that he let Neymar take penalties for the team. (Independent)

Laurent Koscielny, 32, says his 28-year-old Arsenal team-mate Alexis Sanchez is fully committed to the club after his attempts to move in the summer fell through. (Daily Express)

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, 22, may have to wait for his England breakthrough after a freak knee injury. (Daily Mail)

The best of Monday's gossip

Manchester United are set to open contract talks with goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, and are confident he will remain with the club despite interest from Real Madrid. (Independent)

Everton made a £70m attempt to sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, in the final days of the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 25, thinks it will be tough for Alvaro Morata, 24, to replace outgoing striker Costa, but he has made a good start. (Daily Express)

Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli and will offer Mateo Kovacic in a swap deal. Alli, 21, is under contract at Spurs until 2022. (Don Balon, via Daily Star)