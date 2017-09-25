BBC Sport - Sport Climbing World Cup: The new six-second Olympic sport for Tokyo 2020
Speed climbing - the new six-second Olympic sport
- From the section Sport
Speed climbing is one of three new climbing events to feature in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and this weekend we got an exciting preview as Edinburgh hosted the Sport Climbing World Cup.
READ MORE: Faster, higher, stronger? Why climbing divides Olympic opinion
If you want to find out how to get into climbing, visit our Get Inspired guide.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired