BBC Sport - Climbing World Cup: Will Bosi can climb a wall quicker than you can drink a pint of milk

Speed climber v milk-drinking & biscuit-eating

  • From the section Sport

British record-holding speed climber Will Bosi can climb a 15-metre vertical wall in just 8.45 seconds.

Before the Climbing World Cup in Edinburgh this weekend, BBC Sport asks Will to show off his skills racing against people trying ordinary day-to-day stuff.

You can read more about climbing's Olympic challenge here.

And if you fancy trying climbing yourself, take a look at the Get Inspired guide.

Top videos

Video

Speed climber v milk-drinking & biscuit-eating

  • From the section Sport
Video

'His shooting is laughable!' - Hart on West Ham welcome

Video

'Barba magic' sets up Saints try

Video

Peacock on Strictly, sequins & spray tans

Video

Conte thanks Costa for time at Chelsea

Video

'I'm not the same Lizzie' after appendix surgery

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Gurley hat-trick delights fantasy football players

Video

The ambidextrous fast bowler of Pakistan

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The NFL Show

Video

Meet the para-badminton star aiming for Tokyo 2020

  • From the section Wales
Video

Liverpool 'obviously have problems' - Klopp

Video

Fury's 'hardcore' Lakes training regime

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired