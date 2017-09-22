BBC Sport - Climbing World Cup: Will Bosi can climb a wall quicker than you can drink a pint of milk
Speed climber v milk-drinking & biscuit-eating
British record-holding speed climber Will Bosi can climb a 15-metre vertical wall in just 8.45 seconds.
Before the Climbing World Cup in Edinburgh this weekend, BBC Sport asks Will to show off his skills racing against people trying ordinary day-to-day stuff.
