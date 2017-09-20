Transfer gossip: Eden Hazard, Edinson Cavani, Raheem Sterling, Alexis Sanchez

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, has ruled out big-money move to French club Paris St-Germain. (SFR Sport via Express)

PSG have offered striker Edinson Cavani to Real Madrid after the 30-year-old Uruguayan was involved in a bust-up with team-mate Neymar. (Sport via Star)

Chelsea and Everton are also interested in Cavani but face competition from Napoli. (Mail)

Manchester City could look to swap English winger Raheem Sterling, 22, with Arsenal's 28-year-old Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs keen to sign Schalke star Leon Goretzka, but the 22-year-old German midfielder only wants to join Barcelona or Bayern Munich. (Bild via Express)

Arsenal are interested in Marseille's French defender Christopher Rocchia, 19, but face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old's signature. (FootMarcato via Sun)

Tottenham and Liverpool will go head to head in a battle to land German midfielder David Philipp, 17, from Werder Bremen. (Sky Deutschland via Mirror)

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has warned the club that they must win a title or risk losing 24-year-old forward Harry Kane. (Mirror)

Manchester City and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Fulham's 16-year-old midfielder Matt O'Riley. (Mirror)

Liverpool are interested in RB Leipzig's 18-year-old French defender Dayot Upamecano. (Star)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has not let a hamstring injury stop him from showing his best dance moves. (Instagram)

Harry Kane's rise at Tottenham has been detailed on the new Fifa console game, with his latest rating up there with the world's best. (Express)

Members of Manchester United's famous Class of 92 have unveiled plans to open a university near Old Trafford. (Guardian)

Neymar, 25, has demanded PSG sell fellow forward Edinson Cavani, 30, after their on-pitch dispute on Saturday. (Sport via Daily Mail)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is set for a new deal, with the club preparing to double the 20-year-old's wages to £150,000 a week. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, 28. The Chilean also interests Manchester City. (Sun)

Barcelona failed with a £124m move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, in the summer. Manchester United also wanted the France international. (Mundo Deportivo via Talksport)