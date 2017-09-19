Transfer gossip: Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Antoine Griezmann

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Neymar, 25, has demanded Paris St-Germain sell fellow forward Edinson Cavani, 30, after their on-pitch dispute on Saturday. (Sport via Daily Mail)

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is set for a new deal, with the club preparing to double the 20-year-old's wages to £150,000 a week. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, 28. The Chilean also interests Manchester City. (Sun)

Barcelona failed with a £124m move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, in the summer. Manchester United also wanted the France international. (Mundo Deportivo via Talksport)

Tottenham are considering a January move for Besiktas' 26-year-old striker Cenk Tosun, who interested Crystal Palace and Newcastle in the summer. (Talksport)

Manchester United are interested in signing Genoa's 17-year-old striker Pietro Pellegri, who scored twice against Lazio on Sunday. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Metro)

Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs keen to sign Lazio striker Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 22. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, wants to move to West Ham in January as the Gunners have not opened talks about a new deal. (Daily Star)

Real Madrid are considering selling striker Karim Benzema, 29, to Arsenal. (Don Balon via Daily Star)

Manchester City have been using the persuasive powers of Brazil midfielder Fernandinho to help secure their transfer targets. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba credits Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes as the two players who have had the biggest impact on his Old Trafford career. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona players showed their support for team-mate Ousmane Dembele, who has had hamstring surgery, by wearing shirts featuring the message 'Courage Ousmane' before their match against Eibar. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid have given Chelsea a final "take it or leave it" offer worth £57m for 28-year-old striker Diego Costa. (Marca via Talksport)

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, 21, is not in negotiations with the club over a new contract, according to Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Daily Express)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29, is yet to accept a new contract offer as his advisers hold out for an improved deal. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland have said the £30m sale of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 23, to Everton in the summer was needed to keep the club running. (Daily Mirror)