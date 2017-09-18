Sporting weekend in pictures: Hamilton celebrates victory in Singapore, David Luiz sees red and more

  • From the section Sport
Everton's Wayne Rooney
Everton striker Wayne Rooney looks frustrated during the 4-0 defeat away to his former side Manchester United. The loss is Everton's fourth in a row, by a combined total of 12 goals to nil, and they drop into the Premier League's bottom three. Things go from bad to worse for the former England captain as he pleads guilty to drink driving on Monday.
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin
All eyes are on the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as Gennady Golovkin takes on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a fight the former dubs the "biggest of this era". But the highly anticipated world middleweight title contest ends in a controversial draw that Golovkin claims is "bad for the sport".
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton drives a masterful race to win the Singapore Grand Prix and take a stranglehold on the title as rival Sebastian Vettel crashes out. Hamilton, who started fifth after struggling in qualifying, leads within four corners of the start after Vettel collides with Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the beginning of the race. Hamilton heads into the final six races of the season with a 28-point advantage over Vettel.
Sebastian Vettel collides with Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen on the first bend during the Singapore Grand Prix
A chaotic start to the Singapore Grand Prix results in Sebastian Vettel colliding with Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. All three men were called to the stewards to explain the incident but officials decided that "no driver was wholly or predominantly to blame" and decided to take no further action. It was the first time Ferrari have retired both cars on the first lap, ever.
Chelsea's David Luiz protests to referee Michael Oliver as Granit Xhaka looks on
Chelsea's David Luiz protests to referee Michael Oliver as he is shown a red card for a dangerous tackle during the 0-0 draw against Arsenal. Chelsea have been given as many red cards in their past five Premier League games (three) as they had in their previous 73.
Estadio Wanda Metropolitano
The Spanish air force takes part in a flyover before the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Malaga, as part of 12 hours of celebrations at the club's new Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico win the match 1-0 and lie fifth in La Liga, behind city rivals Real only on goals scored.
Jos Buttler runs out to join his England team-mates for the T20 against West Indies at Chester-le-Street
England run out to field ahead of the NatWest T20 international between England and the West Indies at Emirates Durham ICG. The Windies win by 21 runs as England are bowled out for 155, but the result is overshadowed after three spectators are injured when part of a stand collapses at Chester-le-Street.
Sergio Aguero
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero scores a hat-trick - his sixth in the Premier League and 10th for City - to move him just two goals away from equalling the club's all-time scoring record of 177, set by Eric Brook between 1928 and 1940. The achievement impresses boss Pep Guardiola, who hails the Argentine as a "legend" after City win 6-0 at Watford.
Michal Navratil prepares to dive from the the Stari Most bridge during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series
Fearless Michal Navratil certainly has some balance! The stunning view is the last thing on the Czech's mind as he takes a deep breath before launching an arm-stand dive from the 27-metre platform on the Stari Most bridge during the fifth round of the Cliff Diving World Series in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touch down against Baltimore Ravens
Tight end David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. There's no doubt he makes it look easy, but his team go on to lose the NFL match 24-10.
Cleveland Indians
Francisco Lindor and Austin Jackson of the Cleveland Indians celebrate after beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians' historic victory was their 22nd win in a row, a record for MLB.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired