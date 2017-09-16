BBC Sport - All-Ireland: Will the 'Curse of Mayo' finally be lifted?
Will the 'Curse of Mayo' finally be lifted?
Mayo head into this year's All-Ireland final against Dublin hoping to win their first title since 1951, despite reaching the final eight times since 1989.
But is Mayo's misfortune down to football shortcomings or a mysterious curse that has been placed on the team?
