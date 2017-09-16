Transfer gossip: Sadio Mane, Alexis Sanchez, Adrien Silva, Jean Seri

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Liverpool are facing a fight to keep Senegal winger Sadio Mane, 25, who is on the radar of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Alexis Sanchez after club president Florentino Perez started talks with the Arsenal forward over a possible move. (Don Balon via football.london)

Watford are interested in signing Norway captain and Olympiacos right-back Omar Elabdellaoui, 25, who is out of contract next summer. (Daily Mail)

Leicester are set to complete the £22m transfer of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva after being given the green light by Fifa. (Mirror)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United's spending power persuaded striker Romelu Lukaku, 24, to move to Old Trafford rather than Chelsea from Everton. (Telegraph)

Barcelona target, 26-year-old midfielder Jean Seri, has vowed to remain at Nice until at least the end of the season. (ESPN FC)

Real Madrid midfielder Isco turned down a transfer to Barcelona because of striker Lionel Messi. (Diario Gol via Express)

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, 28, was told to consider a move to Manchester United by team-mate Luka Modric. (Don Balon via Express)

Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 24, says he welcomes speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool did not sign another centre-half after missing out on Southampton's Virgil van Dijk because he could not find the right alternative. (Metro)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be offered a new long-term contract worth £200,000-a-week. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are looking to offload up to five players in January with wingers Julian Draxler, 23, Angel Di Maria, 29, and Lucas Moura, 25, all said to be heading for the exit. (Mundo Deportivo via Sun)

Everton have stepped up their interest in Uruguay winger Federico Martinez, 21, who plays for Liverpool FC in Montevideo. (Sun)

Meanwhile...

Jose Mourinho has urged Manchester United fans to give "legend" Wayne Rooney a warm welcome when he returns to Old Trafford with Everton on Sunday. (Independent)

Paris St-Germain defender Marquinhos has revealed his team-mate Neymar is struggling to get to grips with the French language since his move to Ligue 1 from Barcelona. (Sun)

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are being chased by video streaming sites Netflix and Amazon Prime over a fly-on-the-wall documentary. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid defender Marcelo's eight-year-old son netted a hat-trick on his Real Madrid youth team debut. (Sun)

The best of Saturday's gossip...

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says midfielder Dele Alli, 21, needs to keep his focus on his football as six of football's biggest agencies try to sign him up. (Telegraph)

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is open to a move to the Premier League, but Real Madrid are likely to rival any bid for the 21-year-old Germany international. (Don Balon, via Daily Star)

West Brom's Chinese owners have rejected an approach from a US investor to buy the club. (Bloomberg)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, says he is concentrating on trying to win trophies with Spurs while the Belgium international's father and agent sort out his contract. (Talksport)