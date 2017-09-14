Transfer gossip: De Gea, Hazard, Sanchez, De Vrij, Lewandowski, Werner

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Real Madrid are set to revive their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, and Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard, 26, next summer. (Don Balon, via Goal)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, will reject a move to Real Madrid in order to join the Gunners' Premier League rivals Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Sanchez is on a short-list of forwards Real are interested in, which also includes Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, 29, Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 28, and Torino's Andrea Belotti, 23. (Don Balon, via Sun)

Liverpool will look to sign Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, 25, in January. (Calicomercato, via Talksport)

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare hopes to soon have some news on the future of midfielder Adrien Silva, 28, whose registration following a move from Sporting Lisbon has been refused by Fifa. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool target Timo Werner, 21, has told RB Leipzig he wants to "play for a big club at some point". The forward is also wanted by Real Madrid. (Bild, via Yahoo)

Neymar's world-record £200m move from Barcelona to Paris-St-Germain is worth nearly £8m to the 25-year-old forward's former club Santos, their president says. (Esporte, via ESPN)

Tottenham forward Vincent Janssen, on loan at Fenerbahce, did not reject a move to West Brom, as the Baggies did not bid for the 23-year-old. (Birmingham Mail)

Real Madrid are set to sign 17-year-old Ricardo Rodrigues from Gremio Novorizontino on a six-year deal. (AS, via Daily Star)

Manchester United have agreed to sign 15-year-old midfielder Charlie McCann from Coventry City. (Daily Mail)

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp insists he not under pressure, despite a poor start to the Championship season. (Talksport)

PSG have committed 15-year-old former Barcelona playmaker Kays Ruiz to a youth contract until 2020. (ESPN)

Sheffield Wednesday have ruled out the possibility of signing free agents to boost their injury-hit squad. (Sheffield Star)

Back pages

Meanwhile...

Fernando Llorente says Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino convinced the 32-year-old forward to join Spurs instead of rivals Chelsea. (Daily Express)

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard appears to be overcoming injury nicely as he shared a video of skills from training with fans on social media. (Instagram)

Jesse Lingard says Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku can become as big an icon as former team-mate Wayne Rooney at Old Trafford. (Daily Express)

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki says the idea keepers should not be beaten at their near post "is a myth", having conceded three goals against Tottenham. (London Evening Standard)

The best of Thursday's gossip...

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, is wanted by Real Madrid. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

New Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is considering a January move for Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25. (Daily Mail)

Palace have promised Hodgson £40m to spend in January. (Daily Star)

Atletico Madrid are increasingly confident they have made a breakthrough in negotiations to re-sign 28-year-old forward Diego Costa from Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

Atletico are hopeful of concluding the deal for Costa within the next fortnight. (Daily Mail)