Transfer gossip: Carvalho, Toure, Ozil, Costa, Seri, Werner

Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, 25, still wants to go to West Ham despite the breakdown in relations between the two clubs. (Mirror)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told midfielder Yaya Toure he must "force his way back into his first-team plans" after revealing the 34-year-old has been frozen out for "sporting" reasons. (Telegraph)

Arsenal have not held contract negotiations with midfielder Mesut Ozil since February. The 28-year-old Germany international has one year left on his current deal. (SportBild via Metro)

And reports in Germany say Ozil is preparing to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer. (Sun)

Chelsea's wantaway striker Diego Costa, 28, has finally left Brazil and has arrived in Madrid to try and force through his transfer to Atletico. (Gianluca Di Marzio via Metro)

Atletico are set to make a revised proposal of £40m, plus £9m in add-ons and a £4m bonus payment for the Spaniard's early release. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are set to renew their interest in Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 26, in January after calling off the deal to pursue Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho. (Sun)

RB Leipzig director Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed Liverpool and Real Madrid target, 21-year-old striker Timo Werner, does not have a release clause. (Sun)

Is Carlo Ancelotti being replaced at the end of the season as Bayern Munich boss? According to German football writer Raphael Honigstein, he will make way for Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann. (BBC 5 Live)

Newly-appointed Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson turned down two huge bids from China for the chance to prove himself again in English football. (Mirror)

It was a big day for the Premier League as three title-chasing teams revealed their third kits... and they all featured a camouflage design. (Daily Mail)

New aerial photographs also showed the rapid progress being made on Tottenham's new stadium in North London. (Mirror)

Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua says Cristiano Ronaldo would beat Lionel Messi in a fight. (Daily Mail)

But Chelsea manager Antonio Conte confirmed Zappacosta's first goal for the club was supposed to be a cross. (Metro)

Manchester United would be Champions League contenders if they signed 28-year-old Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, says Old Trafford legend Ryan Giggs. (Daily Mail)

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 23, will leave Juventus and is likely to end up in the Premier League, at one of Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea, according to super-agent Mino Raiola. (Rai, via Independent)

Leicester are confident winger Demarai Gray, 21, will sign a new contract worth £50,000 a week. (Daily Telegraph)