Viktor Gyokeres: Brighton & Hove Albion agree signing of IF Brommapojkarna striker

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion
Striker Viktor Gyokeres will move to Brighton in January

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed the signing of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from IF Brommapojkarna.

He will join Albion on a two-and-a-half-year deal when the transfer window reopens in January and will initially play for the club's under-23 side.

Gyokeres, 19, was joint top scorer at the European Under-19 Championship, scoring three goals in as many games.

Brighton's Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: "He will add good competition for places in the forward areas."

