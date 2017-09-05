Josh Doherty: Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell brings in former Watford defender
Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell has signed Northern Ireland Under-21 full-back Josh Doherty.
The 21-year-old, who has agreed a one-year contract with the option of a further year, played under Kewell during the Australian's spell as Watford Under-21 boss.
Doherty left Watford in 2016 and joined Leyton Orient, who released him in January when he joined Ards.
"He's someone I know well from my time at Watford," Kewell said.
"He's young, hungry and has both international and domestic experience, so he's a good addition to our squad."
