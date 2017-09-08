BBC Sport - Couch to 5k: Celebrities help people who have done little or no running
Go from couch to 5k in just nine weeks
- From the section Sport
Think you can't run? Surprise yourself!
Choose which celebrity you'd like help from in the new Couch to 5K programme, designed for people who have done little or no running.
Find out more about the programme and how to download the app here.
And take a look at the Get Inspired guides if you'd like to find out how to get into running or mass participation running events.
More Get Inspired videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired